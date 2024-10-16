Mrs Brown’s Boys star’s ‘racist’ Tyler Perry joke resurfaces after BBC halts show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A clip showing Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll making a “racist” jibe about American actor Tyler Perry has resurfaced as the show faces scrutiny over its “jokes” about race.

O’Carroll, the 69-year-old Irish actor who plays the title character in the long-running BBC comedy, recently apologised for making a “clumsy” joke where a “racial term was implied” during rehearsals for the forthcoming Christmas specials.

The BBC halted filming to launch an investigation after the remark was flagged to bosses. O’Carroll then said he “deeply regrets the clumsy line”.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the comedian has come under fire for his remarks about race. While appearing on The One Show in 2022 alongside Perry, O’Carroll said that Mrs Brown’s Boys had never had anyone of Perry’s “colour” feature on the show before.

O’Carroll had a guest role as Mrs Brown in Perry’s Netflix film A Madea Homecoming. As Madea, Perry plays an older woman.

When asked if he thought his fellow guest could feature on Mrs Brown’s Boys, O’Carroll responded: “He’s very expensive and so far we haven’t had anybody his colour in there,” the Irish actor continued, pointing at his face on the word “colour”.

O’Carroll said that he would love the actor to appear on the show or for the pair to make another film together, while Perry laughed at the comment while repeating the words: “Nobody my colour.”

“Times have changed, change the world,” Perry. “Diversity rules, here we go.”

open image in gallery Tyler Perry and Brendan O’Carroll on ‘The One Show’ ( BBC )

The One Show viewers were shocked by O’Carroll’s comment, which was described by one viewer as “offensive at best”.

“Brendan O’Caroll just made a racist remark on the one show and not one person called him out. Shame on you BBC,” said one viewer, as another added: “I misunderstood or was that blatant racism on a prime time @BBCOne show #wtf.” The Independent has contacted representatives for O’Carroll and Perry.

The remarks are in line with the tone of the Perry-directed comedy, which features several jokes about race and ethnicity.

In one scene, Mrs Brown greets Madea by crossing her arms and saying “Wakanda forever”, in reference to the Black Panther motto from the Marvel films.

Another clip shows the actor at dinner with Perry’s character, where she says “I’m Mrs Brown”, with one of the co-stars replying: “I’m a brown too.”

The specific “racial term”, used last Wednesday (9 October) by O’Carroll on set, has not been disclosed.

The BBC investigated the incident and halted rehearsals, which have since resumed at the corporation’s Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow. It is understood that the specials are still scheduled to air on BBC One this festive season in their usual Christmas Day and New Year’s Day slots.

open image in gallery Brendan O’Carroll created, writes and stars in ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ ( BBC )

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we don’t comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys has been a controversial presence on TV Christmas schedules for many years, and typically provokes strong reaction from viewers and critics.

The Independent’s Nick Hilton gave the previous New Year’s Day special a zero-star review, writing: “Observing that it’s unfunny is like observing that the sea is wet.”

The show is still popular, with more than four million tuning in last Christmas, but there have still been calls to reassess the programming in recent years, since critics say it is outdated, nauseating and unfunny.

In June, Jon Petrie, the BBC director of comedy, did not respond when he was asked whether he found Mrs Brown’s Boys funny.

At an audience Q&A for the BBC Comedy Showcase, an audience member asked Petrie: “Can I ask, as comedy chief, do you actually find Mrs Brown’s Boys funny? And would you watch it if you didn’t have to?”

Petrie stayed silent but laughed awkwardly. The journalist who asked the question said: “I’ll take that as a ‘no’, then.”