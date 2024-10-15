BBC halted work on Mrs Brown’s Boys after star made ‘racist joke’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator and star Brendan O’Carroll has apologised over a “clumsy” joke where a “racial term was implied” during rehearsals for the forthcoming Christmas specials.

The Irish actor and writer, 69, told PA: “At a read-through of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials, there was a clumsy attempt at a joke, in the character of Agnes, where a racial term was implied.

“It backfired and caused offence which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised.”

The specific “racial term”, used last Wednesday (9 October), has not been disclosed.

The BBC investigated the incident and halted rehearsals, which have since resumed at the corporation’s Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow. It is understood that the specials are still scheduled to air on BBC One this festive season in their usual Christmas Day and New Year’s Day slots.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we don’t comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys, with its broad, slapstick humour, has been a divisive presence on the Christmas schedules for many years, with O’Carroll playing agent-of-chaos matriarch Agnes Brown, and various members of his family making up the ensemble cast.

It provokes strong reactions from viewers and critics, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton writing of the last New Year’s Day special, in his zero-star review: “Observing that it’s unfunny is like observing that the sea is wet.”

open image in gallery Brendan O’Carroll created, writes and stars in ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ ( BBC )

But it undoubtedly has many fans and, since it began in 2011, has become one of the most-watched comedies ever. The Christmas Day special in 2023 was watched by just over four million. (Though viewing figures are always heightened over the festive season – and it used to reach heights of around 10 million at Christmas.)

Alongside Mrs Brown’s Boys, this year’s BBC Christmas TV schedule will also feature special episodes of Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered.

A fifth full series of Mrs Brown’s Boys has been commissioned and is set to start filming next spring.

In June, Jon Petrie, the BBC director of comedy, was unable to respond when he was asked whether he found Mrs Brown’s Boys funny.

At an audience Q&A for the BBC Comedy Showcase at Soho House, an audience member asked Petrie: “Can I ask, as comedy chief, do you actually find Mrs Brown’s Boys funny? And would you watch it if you didn’t have to?”

Petrie did not answer. The journalist who asked the question said: “I’ll take that as a ‘no’, then.” Petrie laughed awkwardly.

The host of the Q&A, comedian Michelle de Swarte, swooped in and joked: “It’s a trap!”