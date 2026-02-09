MrBeast confirms nobody has won his $1m puzzle featured in Super Bowl ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MrBeast has reminded fans that $1 million is still up for grabs for whoever solves the “Million Dollar Puzzle” featured in his Super Bowl ad.

“No one has solved the $1,000,000 puzzle in our Super Bowl ad yesterday. You could win a million dollars from your pc today,” the 27-year-old YouTuber, real name Jimmy Donaldson, wrote Monday on X. “For the record it’s very hard and lots of steps. Good luck!”

The online personality — known for posting videos that often feature stunts and challenges to raise awareness for charitable causes — has partnered with Salesforce, a cloud-based customer relations management platform, to give away the cash prize to one lucky winner who can crack a multi-step code.

Aired during Sunday’s NFL championship game, which saw the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29-13, the commercial opens with Donaldson announcing that he has stuffed $1 million inside a vault. “And one of you — yes, you watching — will literally win it all,” he says. “You’ll just have to solve a series of puzzles, some playing in front of your eyes right now. But it won’t be easy.”

He adds that players will be able to use Slackbot, an AI assistant built into the Slack communications platform, to help crack the puzzle.

open image in gallery MrBeast is giving away $1 million to the first person who solves a series of puzzles and messages him the hidden code on Slack ( Getty )

open image in gallery MrBeast announced the 'Million Dollar Puzzle' in his Super Bowl ad with Salesforce ( Salesforce/YouTube )

“Like this thing,” Donaldson notes, holding a grenade in his hand. “Is it a clue? I don’t know,” he shrugs, tossing it over his shoulder as a group of military personnel following behind catches it. “The first one to Slack me that hidden code will become a millionaire. So enjoy the game, then go win a million dollars!”

A QR code then appears on screen, directing people to the game’s website. “We’re starting in hard mode on purpose. No walkthroughs, hints or next steps. Clues are everywhere: videos, websites, and the real world,” the instructions read.

“Anytime you see MrBeast with Salesforce, assume there’s something there. Starting here. Watch these four vids closely. Follow anything that feels...off. That’s the point.”

Four videos are linked, including the Super Bowl ad. “Your mission is to find the rest of the trail and crack the code. If you can’t solve it today, don’t panic. Tomorrow we’ll drop another clue. (And yeah, it’s still going to be brutal),” the message continues. “If it’s still too hard for you all — then we’ll unleash some serious help. First to Slack Jimmy the correct code wins the cash. May the smartest player win.”

Players must be 18+ years old and legal residents of the U.S., Canada, or Mexico to enter the contest, which will run until April 2.

Sunday’s ad marked Donaldson’s first to run during a Super Bowl game. He first teased his idea on X in December, saying he was “sitting on an amazing Super Bowl commercial idea.” He was then contacted by Marc Benioff, the founder and CEO of Salesforce.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Super Bowl commercial and was psyched to hear that Marc and the Salesforce team were looking to do something groundbreaking,” Donaldson told USA Today. “They really trusted us, and I can’t wait to watch people race to solve it. We all use Slack at Beast Industries, so it was pretty cool to work with their team and make sure they had an epic spot for the big game.”