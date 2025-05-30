The 100 most-watched TV shows of the past year revealed
Netflix originals account for many of the most popular TV shows of the 2024-2025 season
The official viewership numbers are in for the 2024-2025 TV season, and while Netflix remains the No. 1 streaming service, it appears broadcast TV is making a comeback.
Over the past year, Netflix originals have dominated screens, according to figures reported by Nielsen Ratings, perVariety. From popular dramas Squid Game and Adolescence to hit comedies Nobody Wants This and A Man on the Inside, several of the international streamer’s titles make up a majority of the 100 most-watched TV shows from April 2024 to May 2025.
Topping the chart at 27.1 million viewers in Nielsen’s 35-day period of linear and streaming viewing is Netflix’s Korean-language thriller Squid Game, which returns for its third and final season next month.
The streamer’s crime miniseries Adolescence, co-created by and starring Stephen Graham, trails behind at 19 million viewers. Coming in third with 17.4 million viewers is CBS’s two-season drama Tracker about a trusted lone-wolf survivalist (Justin Hartley) who tracks down missing persons to collect the rewards.
Other popular standouts on the list include ABC’s new crime-comedy High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, at 16.1 million viewers; season three of HBO’s The White Lotus, which garnered 11.6 million viewers; and CBS’s FBI procedural S.W.A.T. (7.2 million viewers), which has been canceled for good after eight seasons.
Find the full list of the 100 most-watched TV shows and their total viewership from the 2024-2025 season below.
1. Squid Game (Netflix, 27.1 million)
2. Adolescence (Netflix, 19 million)
3. Tracker (CBS, 17.4 million)
4. Reacher (Amazon Prime Video, 17.3 million)
5. High Potential (ABC, 16.1 million)
6. Matlock (CBS, 16 million)
7. Landman (Paramount+, 15.8 million)
8. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix, 15.7 million)
8. Zero Day (Netflix, 15.7 million)
10. Nobody Wants This (Netflix, 15.2 million)
11. The Night Agent (Netflix, 14.8 million)
12. American Primeval (Netflix, 13.8 million)
13. Running Point (Netflix, 13.1 million)
14. The Residence (Netflix, 12.8 million)
15. A Man on the Inside (Netflix, 12.4 million)
16. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS, 12.1 million)
16. Ghosts (CBS, 12.1 million)
16. Yellowstone (Paramount, 12.1 million)
19. 1923 (Paramount+, 11.9 million)
20. The White Lotus ( HBO, 11.6 million)
21. Elsbeth (CBS, 11.5 million)
21. Ms. Rachel (Netflix/YouTube, 11.5 million)
23. La Palma (Netflix, 11.4 million)
23. Will Trent (ABC, 11.4 million)
25. 9-1-1 (ABC, 11.1 million)
26. Watson (CBS, 11 million)
26. The Madness (Netflix, 11 million)
26. MobLand (Paramount+, 11 million)
29. No Good Deed (Netflix, 10.9 million)
29. Shifting Gears (ABC, 19.9 million)
31. The Rookie (ABC, 10.8 million)
32. NCIS (CBS, 10.6 million)
32. FBI (CBS, 10.6 million)
34. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix, 10.5 million)
35. Black Doves (Netflix, 10.4 million)
36. Chicago Fire (NBC, 10.3 million)
37. Missing You (Netflix, 10.2 million)
38. Blue Bloods (CBS, 10.1 million)
38. Virgin River (Netflix, 10.1 million)
40. Chicago P.D. (NBC, 9.8 million)
41. Chicago Med (NBC, 9.8 million)
42. Fire Country (CBS, 9.6 million)
42. Cross (Amazon Prime Video, 9.6 million)
44. NCIS: Origins (CBS, 9.3 million)
45. Agatha All Along (Disney+, 9 million)
46. Abbott Elementary (ABC, 8.8 million)
47. 60 Minutes (CBS, 8.7 million)
47. Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 8.7 million)
49. Paradise (Hulu, 8.5 million)
50. Tulsa King (Paramount+, 8.4 million)
50. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, 8.4 million)
52. Survivor Season 47 (CBS, 8.3 million)
52. The Voice (NBC, 8.3 million)
52. The Diplomat (Netflix, 8.3 million)
55. FBI: International (CBS, 8.2 million)
55. The Equalizer (CBS, 8.2 million)
55. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 8.2 million)
58. Cobra Kai (Netflix, 8.1 million)
59. Survivor Season 48 (CBS, 7.9 million)
59. The Penguin (HBO, 7.9 million)
61. Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+, 7.8 million)
62. Doctor Odyssey (ABC, 7.7 million)
63. Doc (Fox, 7.6 million)
64. The Voice Tuesday (NBC, 7.5 million)
64. Brilliant Minds (NBC, 7.5 million)
66. Outer Banks (Netflix, 7.4 million)
67. American Idol (ABC, 7.3 million)
68. S.W.A.T. (CBS, 7.2 million)
69. NCIS: Sydney (CBS, 7.1 million)
69. Is It Cake? Holiday (Netflix, 7.1 million)
69. Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 7.1 million)
69. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 7.1 million)
73. The Americas (NBC, 7 million)
73. Beast Games (Amazon Prime Video, 7 million)
73. The Hunting Party (NBC, 7 million)
76. Happy’s Place (NBC, 6.9 million)
76. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 6.9 million)
78. Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix, 6.8 million)
78. Severance (Apple TV+, 6.8 million)
80. Law & Order (NBC, 6.7 million)
80. Good American Family (Hulu, 6.7 million)
82. The Irrational (NBC, 6.6 million)
83. The Neighborhood (CBS, 6.4 million)
84. Star Wars Skeleton Crew (Disney+, 6.3 million)
84. Dream Productions (Disney+, 6.3 million)
86. The Recruit (Netflix, 6.2 million)
86. Win or Lose (Disney+, 6.2 million)
88. St. Denis Medical (NBC, 6.1 million)
89. The Bondsman (Amazon Prime Video, 6 million)
89. Found (NBC, 6 million)
91. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+, 5.8 million)
91. Love Is Blind (Netflix, 5.8 million)
93. The Floor (Fox, 5.7 million)
93. On Call (Prime Video, 5.7 million)
95. The Amazing Race (CBS, 5.6 million)
95. Pulse (Netflix, 5.6 million)
95. Beauty in Black (Netflix, 5.6 million)
95. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Netflix, 5.6 million)
95. The Conners (ABC, 5.6 million)
