Independent
Netflix is about to release your next must-watch series

You’ll want to immediately add it to your watchlist

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 01 May 2025 19:24 EDT
Fear Street: Prom Queen trailer

Netflix is about to have a very busy month, with the release of a bunch of titles that’ll make your watchlist even longer – including one of the year’s most underrated films.

Among the biggest new original releases for May 2025 are horror film Fear Street: Prom Queen, Tina Fey TV show The Four Seasons and the final season of animated comedy Big Mouth.

The series to watch this month, though, is Dept Q, which comes from Scott Frank, the creator of The Queen’s Gambit.

Co-written by Chandni Lakhani, the series follows a former top-rated detective (Matthew Goode). who sets up a cold case department full of misfit officers in Edinburgh. If you like Slow Horses, you’ll certainly lap this up.

A title to earmark in the US is Heart Eyes, a romantic comedy and horror mashup released in February. The film received a smattering of positive chatter at its time of release, but was unfairly overlooked as an inventive thrill ride. The film stars Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding as a pair of coworkers who are mistakenly targeted by a serial killer hunting down lovers.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in May 2025 below (and a compilation of everything being removed here). The Independent compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

Original Titles

Movies

1 May

The Biggest Fan – UK/US

7 May

Last Bullet / Lost Bullet 3 – UK/US

9 May

Bad Influence – UK/US

Nonnas – UK/US

23 May

Fear Street: Prom Queen – UK/US

Off Track 2 – UK/US

20 May

The Heart Knows – UK/US

Lost in Starlight – UK/US

A Widow’s Game – UK/US

'Fear Street: Prom Queen' is arriving on Netflix in May
‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ is arriving on Netflix in May (Netflix)

Television

1 May

The Four Seasons season one – UK/US

2 May

Bad Boy season one – UK/US

Unseen season two – UK/US

6 May

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room – UK/US

8 May

Blood of Zeus season three – UK/US

Forever season one – UK/US

9 May

Too Hot to Handle: Italy season one – UK/US

The Royals season one – UK/US

12 May

Tastefully Yours season one – UK/US

13 May

Bad Thoughts season one – UK/US

14 May

Snakes and Ladders season one – UK/US

15 May

Bet season one – UK/US

Franklin season one – UK/US

Love, Death & Robots volume four – UK/US

Pernille season five – UK/US

Secrets We Keep season one – UK/US

Thank You, Next season two – UK/US

15 May

The Reserve season one – UK/US

16 May

Dear Hongrang season one – UK/US

Football Parents season one – UK/US

16 May

Rotten Legacy season one – UK/US

21 May

Poor season one – UK/US

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark season one – UK/US

22 May

She The People season one, part one – UK/US

Sirens season one – UK/US

23 May

Big Mouth season eight – UK/US

Forget You Not season one – UK/US

'Big Mouth' is finishing with season eight
‘Big Mouth’ is finishing with season eight (Netflix)

24 May

Our Unwritten Soul season one – UK/US

27 May

Better Late Than Single season one – UK/US

29 May

Dept Q season one – UK/US

Losmen Bu Broto: The Series season one – UK/US

Mad Unicorn – UK/US

31 May

Netflix TUDUM 2025 – LIVE

Documentary

1 May

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime – UK/US

5 May

Britain and the Blitz – UK/US

6 May

UNTOLD: Shooting Guards – UK/US

7 May

Full Speed season two – UK/US

9 May

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful – UK/US

9 May

A Deadly American Marriage – UK/US

13 May

UNTOLD: The Liver King – UK/US

14 May

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden – UK/US

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story – UK/US

15 May

Vini Jr – UK/US

16 May

The Quilters – UK/US

20 May

Untold: The Fall of Favre – UK/US

23 May

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds – UK/US

26 May

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders – UK/US

28 May

F1: The Academy season one – UK/US

'Dept Q' is a new Netflix show starring Matthew Goode
‘Dept Q’ is a new Netflix show starring Matthew Goode (Netflix)

Comedy

4 May

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humour – UK/US

20 May

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem – UK/US

26 May

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life – UK/US

Kids

5 May

Mighty Monsterwheelies season two – UK/US

26 May

CoComelon season 13 – UK/US

Sport

12 May

WWE Backlash – LIVE

Games

29 May

Single’s Inferno: Choices (iOS and Android) – UK/US

Licenced Titles

Movies

1 May

Ali – US

Airport – US

Airport 1975 – US

Airport ’77 – US

American Gangster – US

American Graffiti – US

Burn After Reading – US

'Burn After Reading' is being added to Netflix in May
‘Burn After Reading’ is being added to Netflix in May (Universal Pictures)

The Cliche – UK/US

Constantine – US

Crazy, Stupid, Love – US

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US

Eat Pray Love – US

The Equalizer 2 – US

GATAO: Like Father Like Sun – UK

Hanna – US

The Hill (2023) – UK

Home – US

I Heard the Bells – UK

The Jerk – US

The Lego Movie – US

Mid90s – US

Sunny Suljic and Na-Kel Smith in Mid90s
Sunny Suljic and Na-Kel Smith in Mid90s (A24)

The Mule – US

Ocean’s Eleven – US

Ocean’s Thirteen – US

Ocean’s Twelve – US

The Paper Tigers – US

Past Lives – US

Paul – US

Sisters (2015) – US

Starship Troopers – US

The Sugarland Express – US

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – UK

Trainwreck – US

Trolls – US

Twilight – US

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 – US

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 – US

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – US

The Twilight Saga: New Moon – US

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US

Why I Dress Up For Love – US

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight'
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in ‘Twilight' (Summit Entertainment)

2 May

Peninsula – US

Train to Busan – US

5 May

Inside Man: Most Wanted – UK

8 May

The Haunted Apartment “Miss K” – UK/US

Heart Eyes – US

Hold Me Close – UK

9 May

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – UK

11 May

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – UK

The Miracle Club – UK

14 May

Smile – US

16 May

Instant Family – US

Where Hope Grows – US

(Paramount Pictures)

24 May

The Wild Robot – US

Television

1 May

Naruto season six – UK

Why Do I Dress Up for Love? season one – UK

You Can’t Ask That season five – UK

2 May

Pararescue Jumper season one – UK

13 May

All American season seven – US

14 May

Married at First Sight season 17 – US

18 May

Love Rat series one – UK

Rebus series one – UK

21 May

Real Men season one – US

The UnXplained with William Shatner season six – US

Documentary

11 May

ABBA: Against the Odds – US

14 May

Garbo: Where Did You Go? – US

