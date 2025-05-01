Jump to content
Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix in May 2025, including seven original titles

Not even these releases are protected from being removed

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 01 May 2025 02:42 EDT
Comments
Rutger Hauer's iconic Blade Runner monologue

Netflix will be removing a large selection of movies and TV shows this month – some without warning.

Every month, the streaming service not only adds a huge list of new titles, but takes some away, meaning you only have a limited amount of time to view titles on your watchlist.

But it’s hard to keep on top of the departures, especially when they include some releases listed under the “Netflix Original” banner. This month, seven Netflix Originals will be scrapped from the service.

Below, The Independent runs through a list of everything set to be removed from Netflix in May 2025 – with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 May

Movies

About Time – US

The Adolf Eichmann Trial – UK/US

All We Had – UK

Always – US

Annie (2014) – US

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – US

Big Fat Liar – UK

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – US

The Bronze – UK

Dallas Buyers Club – US

The Death of Stalin – UK

‘Blade Runner’
‘Blade Runner’ (Warner Bros)

Definitely, Maybe – US

Diana – UK

Emma’s Chance – UK

Erin Brockovich – US

Europa Report – US

The 5th Wave – UK

Friday – US

The Frozen Ground – US

Fury – UK/US

Get In (Netflix Original) – UK/US

The Good Shepherd – UK

Heroes – UK

Hidden Figures – UK

‘Hidden Figures’
‘Hidden Figures’ (20th Century Fox)

King Kong (2005) – US

Legally High – UK

Legends of the Fall – UK

Life – UK

Little Fockers – US

Maggie’s Plan – UK

Maid in Manhattan – US

A Man Wanted – UK/US

Masterminds – UK

The Mauritanian – UK

‘The Mauritanian’
‘The Mauritanian’ (STXfilms)

Meet the Fockers – US

Meet the Parents – US

Next Friday – US

1917 – UK

99 Homes – US

Notting Hill – US

O Brother, Where Art Thou? – UK

The Other Side of the Mountain – US

Out of Africa – US

Penelope – UK

Pixels – UK

The Possession of Hannah Grace – UK

Proud Mary – UK

Queen & Slim – US

The Road to El Dorado – US

Rough Night – UK

Schindler’s List – US

The Secret of My Success – US

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – US

Silverado – US

Sleepless – UK

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – US

Tank – US

This Is 40 – US

The Throwaways – UK

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself – US

Waterworld – US

Wedding Crashers – US

The Whale – US

‘The Whale’
‘The Whale’ (A24)

Whiplash – US

The Wiz – US

Woody Woodpecker – US

You, Me and Dupree – US

4 May

Family Blood – UK/US

Insidious: The Red Door – US

Jumanji: The Next Level – UK

The Last Witch Hunter – UK

Lucas Neto In: Summer Camp 2 – UK

Rowdy Fellow – US

Thammudu – US

Three – US

5 May

The Peanut Butter Falcon – US

6 May

Brother in Love 2 – UK

Sí, Mi Amor – UK/US

7 May

A Drop of Blood – UK

Emergency Travel – UK/US

Red Card – UK/US

Ride Along – UK

Ride Along 2 – UK

Si Doel the Movie – UK/US

Si Doel the Movie 2 – UK/US

Waking Ned – UK

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

8 May

Alita: Battle Angel – UK

The Hitman’s Apprentice – UK

9 May

The Lost City – US

Resident Evil: Death Island – US

10 May

The Great Magician – US

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher – US

Rambo – US

Rambo: Last Blood – US

12 May

Baby Ruby – UK

14 May

Borrego – US

Dilan 1990 – UK/US

Dilan 1991 – UK/US

15 May

Confess, Fletch – UK

Crossroads – UK/US

Hamid – US

Ready or Not – UK

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – UK

Trolls Band Together – US

John Slattery and Jon Hamm in ‘Confess, Fletch'
John Slattery and Jon Hamm in ‘Confess, Fletch' (Robert Clark/Miramax)

16 May

BlacKkKlansman – UK

Mary, Queen of Scots – UK

Mutt – US

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie – UK

Sisters (2015) – UK

The Sum of All Fears – US

Tully – US

Zero Dark Thirty – UK

19 May

The Last Days – US

A Simple Favour – US

20 May

Ayinla  – US

21 May

Mujeres arriba  – US

22 May

Dampyr  – US

30 May

The Silencing – US

‘BlacKkKlansman’
‘BlacKkKlansman’ (Universal Pictures)

Television

1 May

From Russia with Cash – UK

Hatton Garden season one – UK

Murder in Successville – UK

Psych – UK

Terror at the Mall – UK

8 May

Justice League season one and two – US

Justice League: Unlimited season one and two – US

14 May

The Heroic Legend of Arslan – UK

15 May

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Madam Secretary season one to six – US

Murphy’s Law – UK

22 May

White Gold season one and two (Netflix US Original) – US

31 May

45 rpm season one – US

‘Psych'
‘Psych' (USA Network)

Documentary

1 May

Calais, the End of the Jungle – UK

Escorts – UK

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times – UK

The Paedophile Hunter – UK

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attack – UK

2 May

24 Hours in Tesco – UK

6 May

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres – UK/US

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) – UK

8 May

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche – US

13 May

Bigger Than Africa – UK/US

Journey of an African Colony – UK/US

Kids

1 May

Earth Playlist (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Rugrats season one and two – US

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – US

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine – US

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – US

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine – US

15 May

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience – UK

18 May

Inspector Gadget season one to four (Netflix Original) – US

22 May

The Batman season one to five – US

Richie Rich season one and two (Netflix Original) – US

