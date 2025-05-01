Netflix is about to release your next must-watch series
You’ll want to immediately add it to your watchlist
Netflix is about to have a very busy month, with the release of a bunch of titles that’ll make your watchlist even longer – including one of the year’s most underrated films.
Among the biggest new original releases for May 2025 are horror film Fear Street: Prom Queen, Tina Fey TV show The Four Seasons and the final season of animated comedy Big Mouth.
The series to watch this month, though, is Dept Q, which comes from Scott Frank, the creator of The Queen’s Gambit.
Co-written by Chandni Lakhani, the series follows a former top-rated detective (Matthew Goode). who sets up a cold case department full of misfit officers in Edinburgh. If you like Slow Horses, you’ll certainly lap this up.
A title to earmark in the US is Heart Eyes, a romantic comedy and horror mashup released in February. The film received a smattering of positive chatter at its time of release, but was unfairly overlooked as an inventive thrill ride. The film stars Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding as a pair of coworkers who are mistakenly targeted by a serial killer hunting down lovers.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in May 2025 below (and a compilation of everything being removed here). The Independent compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
Original Titles
Movies
1 May
The Biggest Fan – UK/US
7 May
Last Bullet / Lost Bullet 3 – UK/US
9 May
Bad Influence – UK/US
Nonnas – UK/US
23 May
Fear Street: Prom Queen – UK/US
Off Track 2 – UK/US
20 May
The Heart Knows – UK/US
Lost in Starlight – UK/US
A Widow’s Game – UK/US
Television
1 May
The Four Seasons season one – UK/US
2 May
Bad Boy season one – UK/US
Unseen season two – UK/US
6 May
The Devil’s Plan: Death Room – UK/US
8 May
Blood of Zeus season three – UK/US
Forever season one – UK/US
9 May
Too Hot to Handle: Italy season one – UK/US
The Royals season one – UK/US
12 May
Tastefully Yours season one – UK/US
13 May
Bad Thoughts season one – UK/US
14 May
Snakes and Ladders season one – UK/US
15 May
Bet season one – UK/US
Franklin season one – UK/US
Love, Death & Robots volume four – UK/US
Pernille season five – UK/US
Secrets We Keep season one – UK/US
Thank You, Next season two – UK/US
15 May
The Reserve season one – UK/US
16 May
Dear Hongrang season one – UK/US
Football Parents season one – UK/US
16 May
Rotten Legacy season one – UK/US
21 May
Poor season one – UK/US
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark season one – UK/US
22 May
She The People season one, part one – UK/US
Sirens season one – UK/US
23 May
Big Mouth season eight – UK/US
Forget You Not season one – UK/US
24 May
Our Unwritten Soul season one – UK/US
27 May
Better Late Than Single season one – UK/US
29 May
Dept Q season one – UK/US
Losmen Bu Broto: The Series season one – UK/US
Mad Unicorn – UK/US
31 May
Netflix TUDUM 2025 – LIVE
Documentary
1 May
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime – UK/US
5 May
Britain and the Blitz – UK/US
6 May
UNTOLD: Shooting Guards – UK/US
7 May
Full Speed season two – UK/US
9 May
Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful – UK/US
9 May
A Deadly American Marriage – UK/US
13 May
UNTOLD: The Liver King – UK/US
14 May
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden – UK/US
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story – UK/US
15 May
Vini Jr – UK/US
16 May
The Quilters – UK/US
20 May
Untold: The Fall of Favre – UK/US
23 May
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds – UK/US
26 May
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders – UK/US
28 May
F1: The Academy season one – UK/US
Comedy
4 May
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humour – UK/US
20 May
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem – UK/US
26 May
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life – UK/US
Kids
5 May
Mighty Monsterwheelies season two – UK/US
26 May
CoComelon season 13 – UK/US
Sport
12 May
WWE Backlash – LIVE
Games
29 May
Single’s Inferno: Choices (iOS and Android) – UK/US
Licenced Titles
Movies
1 May
Ali – US
Airport – US
Airport 1975 – US
Airport ’77 – US
American Gangster – US
American Graffiti – US
Burn After Reading – US
The Cliche – UK/US
Constantine – US
Crazy, Stupid, Love – US
Dawn of the Dead (2004) – US
Eat Pray Love – US
The Equalizer 2 – US
GATAO: Like Father Like Sun – UK
Hanna – US
The Hill (2023) – UK
Home – US
I Heard the Bells – UK
The Jerk – US
The Lego Movie – US
Mid90s – US
The Mule – US
Ocean’s Eleven – US
Ocean’s Thirteen – US
Ocean’s Twelve – US
The Paper Tigers – US
Past Lives – US
Paul – US
Sisters (2015) – US
Starship Troopers – US
The Sugarland Express – US
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – UK
Trainwreck – US
Trolls – US
Twilight – US
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 – US
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 – US
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – US
The Twilight Saga: New Moon – US
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US
Why I Dress Up For Love – US
2 May
Peninsula – US
Train to Busan – US
5 May
Inside Man: Most Wanted – UK
8 May
The Haunted Apartment “Miss K” – UK/US
Heart Eyes – US
Hold Me Close – UK
9 May
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken – UK
11 May
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – UK
The Miracle Club – UK
14 May
Smile – US
16 May
Instant Family – US
Where Hope Grows – US
24 May
The Wild Robot – US
Television
1 May
Naruto season six – UK
Why Do I Dress Up for Love? season one – UK
You Can’t Ask That season five – UK
2 May
Pararescue Jumper season one – UK
13 May
All American season seven – US
14 May
Married at First Sight season 17 – US
18 May
Love Rat series one – UK
Rebus series one – UK
21 May
Real Men season one – US
The UnXplained with William Shatner season six – US
Documentary
11 May
ABBA: Against the Odds – US
14 May
Garbo: Where Did You Go? – US
