Morning Live star Dr Ranj has denied claims that he’s been sacked by bosses, revealing that he’s currently “unable” to be on the BBC series.

Dr Ranj, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, has been the show’s resident medic since 2021. But viewers have noticed he’s been absent for the past six months, which led to speculation of issues behind the scenes.

After receiving many comments from viewers asking if he’d quit the series, the TV doctor posted on Instagram, explaining on Tuesday (3 February): "Have I left Morning Live? No, I haven’t. I’m actually taking a break while I focus on some of my other projects.”

Dr Ranj said he is currently not allowed to be on the show as he’s collaborating with certain brands and needs to adhere to “on-screen editorial guidelines”.

“Whilst I’m doing that corporate work, I can’t be on Morning Live,” he said.

Dr Ranj was responding to reports claiming he’d been sacked and replaced by new medics, including Dr Aziza Sesay and Dr Kasim Ahmed, who appeared on The Traitors in 2025.

However, Dr Ranj told his followers: “I haven't fallen out with anybody, I haven't been replaced. My hope is to go back to Morning Live as soon as my brand work is over.”

Dr Ranj also revealed he no longer works for the NHS as he wanted a “new challenge” after approximately 20 years.

But he said he is still a medic and that he’s paused his licence while he “pursues dreams” elsewhere.

“Back in 2024, I had been working in the NHS for about 20 years,” he said. “I got to the level I wanted to get to. I was a consultant in children’s A&E, my dream job. I absolutely loved it.

open image in gallery Dr Ranj explained his absence from 'Morning Live' on Instagram ( Instagramq )

“Having done it for a few years I decided I needed a new challenge, a bit of a change. I wanted to pursue some dreams while I still could. I decided to put my licence to practise on hold.

“If you decide you’re not going to do clinical medicine for a bit and you’re not going to see patients directly face to face, it’s not unusual for doctors to do that. I’m still a fully registered doctor. I’m not in any trouble with them whatsoever.”

The hosts of Morning Live were recently forced to issue an on-air apology after sharing advice for expectant mothers that was labelled “dangerous” by a pregnancy and baby charity.

open image in gallery Dr Ranj Singh is cureently ‘unable’ to be on ‘Morning Live’ ( BBC )

The apology came after a segment on women paying for private scans during their pregnancies featured presenter Zoe Hardman saying people concerned about their unborn babies could check their heartbeat with a stethoscope.

Earlier this week, Kimberley Walsh and Gethin Jones addressed the mistake live on-air, with the former Girls Aloud singer telling viewers a midwife had been in touch with the programme.

“Debbie is a midwife, and said, ‘Rather than using a stethoscope at home, anyone who is worried about their baby should contact a midwife. Stethoscopes can often give false reassurance by picking up the mum’s heartbeat, other sounds and not the baby's heartbeat,’” she said.