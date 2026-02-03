Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s Morning Live hosts were forced to issue an on-air apology after sharing advice for expectant mothers that was labelled “dangerous” by a pregnancy and baby charity.

The apology came after a segment on women paying for private scans during their pregnancies featured presenter Zoe Hardman saying people concerned about their unborn babies could check their heartbeat with a stethoscope.

However, the pregnancy research charity Tommy’s soon issued a statement warning that doing so is not recommended by healthcare professionals.

After the episode, which aired on Thursday 29 January, they said: “The presenter said pregnant women could check their baby’s heartbeat themselves with a stethoscope for reassurance.

“This advice is not only wrong, but dangerous because you could be falsely reassured.”

open image in gallery Zoe Hardman fronted the prerecorded film ( BBC )

“No home scanning device, doppler or app can tell you if your baby is well,” they continued. “While it may sound tempting, it’s not a safe way to listen to your baby’s heartbeat or check they're okay. This can only be done by a midwife or health professional who's received appropriate training.

“This is because unless you’re professionally trained, it's easy to confuse what you’re hearing or seeing and be falsely reassured.

“If you’re worried about reduction in baby’s movements, or have any other concerns, contact your maternity unit immediately.”

Presenters Kimberley Walsh and Gethin Jones addressed the mistake live on-air, with the former Girls Aloud singer telling viewers a midwife had been in touch with the programme.

“Debbie is a midwife, and said, ‘rather than using a stethoscope at home, anyone who is worried about their baby should contact a midwife. Stethoscopes can often give false reassurance by picking up the mum’s heartbeat, other sounds and not the baby's heartbeat’,” she said.

On BBC iPlayer, the episode is now accompanied by a pop-up stating: “This programme is subject to a correction. It mistakenly claims that pregnant women can use a stethoscope at home for reassurance.

“The correct advice is to speak to your maternity unit if you are worried about a reduction in your baby’s movements.”

It’s not the first time daytime hosts have had to apologise after an on-air slip-up. This Morning’s Cat Deeley previously said sorry after making an “appalling” seizure joke, while Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway suffered an awkward blunder as she got a colleague’s name wrong.