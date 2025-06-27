Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Garraway was involved in an awkward Good Morning Britain blunder after calling one of the show’s reporter the wrong name.

On Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime series (27 June), Garraway, who was hosting the show alongside Robert Rinder, was speaking to Gargy Patel for a segment about Keir Starmer broadcast live from Westminster.

When the segment came to an end, Garraway accidentally referred to Patel as Ranvir Singh, who is one of the show’s rotating list of presenters.

“Ranvir, thank you very much indeed,” she said in a moment that was immediately picked up by viewers watching at home, one of which branded it “rude”.

Patel herself seemingly responded to the error, with her eyes widening in apparent surprise as the camera cut back to the studio.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Patel has been a reporter on GMB since 2016, two years after both Garraway and Singh made their debut.

open image in gallery Gargy Patel has been a reporter on ‘GMB’ since 2016 ( ITV )

Garraway’s error arrives after she opened up about her life after the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The broadcaster became a carer for Draper after he grew seriously ill from Covid and suffered major health complications for years after.

Writing in The Sun, Garraway described caring for Draper as “one of the greatest honours” of her life and admitted she wishes she was “still doing it today” despite the pressures it placed on her.

“Being a carer, its joys and its responsibilities, stays with you even after you have lost the person,” she explained.

She said that she “still wakes up in the middle of the night panicking that I haven’t given him his medicine, or that I have forgotten to move him every hour to prevent the painful contractions in his limbs”.

open image in gallery Kate Garraway on ‘Good Morning Britain’ ( ITV )

“The next second I realise he no longer needs that care. There is a moment of relief – that I did not let him down – before a tsunami of sadness hits.”

After spending nearly 100 days in a coma in 2020, Draper remained in need of constant care for the rest of his life, from professionals and from Garraway.

However, Draper was not eligible for funding, prompting the broadcaster to use her own money to ensure her husband had the help he needed.