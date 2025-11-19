Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Throughout the recent season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura and Jordan Ngatikaura’s marriage was on the rocks.

*Warning — Major spoilers for the ‘SLOMW’ season 3 ahead*

The 10 episodes released on both Hulu and Disney+ last week saw the MomToker reveal that she had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette from Vanderpump Villa after filming a crossover episode of the two shows, prompting a 90-day separation from her husband.The season also saw Jessi open up about the alleged “emotional abuse” that took place during her marriage, as Jordan tried to rally support from both the MomTokers and their spouses.

The season three reunion episode of SLOMW will drop December 4 on Hulu. A teaser for the reunion saw an emotional Jessi answering a question from host Stassi Schroeder about her affair. Jessi responded, “I wish I would have just left Jordan instead of cheating.”

Here is where the couple stands now.

open image in gallery The couple has put their home in Pleasant Grove, Utah, up for sale ( Getty Images )

Last week, on the same day the new season of the reality show was released, it was announced that Jessi and Jordan were selling their home located in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

According to the listing, the house — built in the 1970s — has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, mountain views, a fireplace, an in-home gym, a home theater and a 500-square-foot primary closet in addition to multiple patios and balconies, an outdoor pool, a pickleball court and a firepit.

“When we bought the house, it was a project to say the least,” Jordan told Realtor.com. “We had to completely finish the house … It was fun to customize a home like this, especially when you get to move walls and everything like we did.”

According to Realtor.com, the pair will be moving into a new house together for a “fresh start.”

“We found this home unexpectedly and knew it was our dream home from the second we saw it,” Jessi said.

open image in gallery Jessi admitted to having an emotional affair with Marciano Brunette from ‘Vanderpump Villa’ ( Getty Images )

The next day, Jessi confirmed that she and Jordan are “back together” and are working on their relationship.

“Marriage is so hard, and relationships in general aren't easy,” she told Elite Daily in an interview published November 14. “I just wanted to know that no matter what, whether we end up together or not, I gave it my all. I can say I don't regret trying.”

Jordan also addressed their relationship in an Instagram post where he shared various photos of himself alongside his wife with a caption that read, “This year pushed me harder than anything I have ever been through in my entire life. Being this vulnerable is terrifying, but I’m working on myself and on healing together with Jessi, showing up better one day at a time. Grateful for my family, for growth, and for all the support and love we have received.”

Season three of SLOMW is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.