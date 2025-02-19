Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she “panicked” when she was asked to name her favourite film of the year on the Baftas red carpet.

The former Love Island star gave a confusing response when she was quizzed by a journalist from The News Movement on her favourite release of 2025.

Hague gave the answer “I did enjoy Nosferatu”, referring to the Oscar-nominated Robert Eggers horror film, but fans quickly pointed out that the influencer had previously posted a vlog online declaring her hatred for the horror film, giving it “a literal two out of 10”.

One fan remarked online: “She literally said on her vlog that she hated it and thought it was awful,” as another added: “Molly babe we know you didn’t like it”.

One person added: “I thought she said she watched it and didn’t like it hahahaha.”

Another said: “I fear Molly Mae is me whenever I'm caught off guard and say the exact opposite of what I feel.”

Hague chimed in on the comments, admitting: “Completely panicked”.

In her original review of the vampire film, Hague said: “Last night guys I went to the cinema to see a horror and I was really upset because it had Lily-Rose Depp, who I’m obsessed with she’s absolutely stunning, but it was bad. I really really didn’t enjoy it. It was a literal two out of 10.”

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague said ‘Nosferatu’ was her favourite 2025 release ( TikTok via TNM )

She added that it “doesn’t take much” to impress her when watching films, adding, “I will literally watch anything”.

“I would say I’m a big film fanatic,” she added. “One of my passions is films. Going to the cinema is one of my actual favourite things to do because I love finding new good films. I’ve always loved films, especially horrors.”

The film, which was given five stars by The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey, stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok with a supporting cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult.

open image in gallery Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Nosferatu’ ( © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. )

The remake of the classic 1922 horror film was nominated for four Oscars and marks Eggers’ biggest box office success to date, after his work on The Northman, The Witch and The Lighthouse.

In The Independent’s five-star review, Loughrey wrote: “In Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu, the vampire is reincarnated. He has shed his sparkle, his languid melancholy, his cobweb-speckled absurdity. He comes for you now – yes, you – as the murmuring voice in the dark, the one that calls your desires perverse and your soul unnatural.”

Loughrey added: “Eggers’s interpretation of the classic novel, via the classic silent film, is not only a luxurious, Gothic revelation – it’s also one of the most profoundly, seductively frightening horrors in years, all because its terrors seem to crawl right out from our own stomachs.”