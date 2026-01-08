Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump response to Minneapolis ICE shooting with furious message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel passionately told ICE to “get the f*** out” of Minneapolis after a 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an enforcement agent during a large-scale immigration operation in the city Wednesday.

A video of the incident shows the mother-of-three, identified as Renee Nicole Macklin Good, inside a Honda SUV, blocking ICE agents from driving down the street. Several officers then surround the vehicle on foot and tell her to exit. When she starts to drive away, an agent opens fire through the windshield. Moments later, Good’s vehicle crashes into a parked car.

Her family has said she was “murdered” but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good attempted to ram the agents, leaving the officer no choice but to fire in self-defense, calling her actions an act of “domestic terrorism.”

During Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host disputed the claims that Good tried to harm the ICE agents, branding Trump a “maniac” in the process for the president’s response to the shooting.

“Now, I saw this video,” Kimmel said. “It didn’t look anybody got run over to me. It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her. That’ll be for the court to decide.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel held up a ‘Get the f*** out of MPLS’ T-Shirt during his late night show ( ABC )

open image in gallery Renee Nicole Macklin Good was killed by ICE agents on Wednesday during Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration to the city ( Facebook )

As a clip of Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis” was played, Kimmel remarked: “That’s the shirt I want to see.”

Someone off camera then tossed him a t-shirt that read: “Get the f*** out of MPLS,” as the host told the camera: “Get the f*** out of all of these cities.”

Kimmel also showed viewers Trump’s response, saying sarcastically, “And of course, our president weighed in with compassion...”

Trump claimed on Truth Social that Good was “very disorderly, obstructing, resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer” who shot Good in “self-defense.”

Meanwhile, fellow late night host Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday night’s The Late Show with a special message to condemn “another shocking tragedy.”

“Homeland Security secretary [Kristi] Noem claimed the slain woman committed an act of domestic terrorism and says the agent acted in self-defense,” Colbert said. “The mayor of Minneapolis watched the videotape of the killing and said that claim is, and I quote, bulls***.”

During a press conference, Frey said: “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly — that is bulls***. This was an agent recklessly using power, resulting in somebody dying.”

open image in gallery Protesters gathered in south Minneapolis to denounce the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good ( Getty )

Colbert then played a clip of Governor Tim Walz‘s response, in which he asked Americans to stand with the city of Minneapolis.

“From here on out, I have a very simple message,” he said. “We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough.”

Department of Homeland Security officials have depicted Good as a “violent rioter” who tried to run over the agents.

Protesters in the area gathered to condemn the federal law enforcement agents for firing at the woman. Some threw snowballs at the agents’ vehicles — leading federal agents to deploy chemical irritants, similar to pepper spray.

Speaking to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, said her daughter had been living in the Twin Cities with her partner. She said that her daughter was “not part of anything like that at all,” in reference to the protesters who have challenged ICE’s presence in Minnesota.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known … She was extremely compassionate,” Ganger said. “She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”