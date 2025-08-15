Comedian Milton Jones gives prostate cancer update: ‘There were a few dark moments’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Milton Jones has announced he is now cancer-free and will be extending his stand-up tour, following earlier cancellations due to his diagnosis.

The 61-year-old, a familiar face from the BBC Two show Mock The Week, had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

In a statement, Jones thanked the doctors and nurses who supported him, saying he is now "in a completely different place".

His recovery paves the way for additional tour dates, he said.

“A few months ago, I had to stop my tour Ha!Milton because I needed treatment for prostate cancer,” Jones said.

“I’m glad to say I’ve had that treatment and am now cancer free!

“So, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped me get better – I couldn’t do their job (I tried, but apparently you have to be qualified).”

Milton Jones has added new tour dates ( Karla Gowlett )

Jones extended “a big thank you” to his family and friends, as well as those who had helped to reschedule his tour dates.

He also thanked “all those who have kept hold of their tickets for the shows that have been rescheduled and apologies to those whose shows we were unable to move”.

“I have to admit there were a few dark moments when I wondered if anyone would ever see me again, but then I realised that I was leaning against the light switch,” he said.

“Thankfully I’m now in a completely different place, and if you look at my website, you’ll see that very soon I’ll be in lots of other different places on tour too – miltonjones.co.uk I hope to see you there.”

In April, Jones announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post where he explained he would be needing time to recover after undergoing surgery.

In the comments, Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who has incurable stage four prostate cancer, said: “Really sorry to hear it mate, best of luck.”

The comedian rescheduled some gigs for the summer and has now announced 20 more shows to take place across September, October and November in cities and towns that include Exeter, Guildford, St Albans, Newbury, Crewe, Wrexham and Bury St Edmunds.

His stand-up show, Ha!Milton, which is scheduled to end in November, is a play on words, making reference to the hit musical of the same name.

The NHS said prostate cancer develops slowly, so there may be no signs for years.

It said symptoms may include an increased need to urinate, straining while urinating and a feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied.

Jones’s career has seen him perform on Live At The Apollo, Lee Mack’s All Star Cast and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.