Comedian Milton Jones gives prostate cancer update: ‘There were a few dark moments’
The 61-year-old has made big changes to his stand-up tour
Comedian Milton Jones has announced he is now cancer-free and will be extending his stand-up tour, following earlier cancellations due to his diagnosis.
The 61-year-old, a familiar face from the BBC Two show Mock The Week, had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.
In a statement, Jones thanked the doctors and nurses who supported him, saying he is now "in a completely different place".
His recovery paves the way for additional tour dates, he said.
“A few months ago, I had to stop my tour Ha!Milton because I needed treatment for prostate cancer,” Jones said.
“I’m glad to say I’ve had that treatment and am now cancer free!
“So, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped me get better – I couldn’t do their job (I tried, but apparently you have to be qualified).”
Jones extended “a big thank you” to his family and friends, as well as those who had helped to reschedule his tour dates.
He also thanked “all those who have kept hold of their tickets for the shows that have been rescheduled and apologies to those whose shows we were unable to move”.
“I have to admit there were a few dark moments when I wondered if anyone would ever see me again, but then I realised that I was leaning against the light switch,” he said.
“Thankfully I’m now in a completely different place, and if you look at my website, you’ll see that very soon I’ll be in lots of other different places on tour too – miltonjones.co.uk I hope to see you there.”
In April, Jones announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post where he explained he would be needing time to recover after undergoing surgery.
In the comments, Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who has incurable stage four prostate cancer, said: “Really sorry to hear it mate, best of luck.”
The comedian rescheduled some gigs for the summer and has now announced 20 more shows to take place across September, October and November in cities and towns that include Exeter, Guildford, St Albans, Newbury, Crewe, Wrexham and Bury St Edmunds.
His stand-up show, Ha!Milton, which is scheduled to end in November, is a play on words, making reference to the hit musical of the same name.
The NHS said prostate cancer develops slowly, so there may be no signs for years.
It said symptoms may include an increased need to urinate, straining while urinating and a feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied.
Jones’s career has seen him perform on Live At The Apollo, Lee Mack’s All Star Cast and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments