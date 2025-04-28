Milton Jones cancels comedy shows after revealing cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The comedian Milton Jones has announced that he is cancelling a planned tour of the UK after being diagnosed with prostate cancer which will require surgery.

The 60-year-old confirmed in a statement shared on social media where he said that the cancer is “treatable” and is due for an operation in the coming weeks. However, his recovery period has forced him to cancel a handful of shows across the country.

“I'm so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!Milton Tour,” wrote Jones.

"The affected shows are in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, TUnbridge Wellsm, Portsmouth, and Lyme Regis which were all due to take place this summer."

He continued: "This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I'll be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover."

Jones added: "In addition, the Summer dates in Colchester, Bridlington, Stroud, and London will be rescheduled to the Autumn. All dates currently scheduled for the Autumn leg of the tour remain unaffected. Ticket holders for the cancelled shows will be contacted directly by the venue box office.”

"Thanks for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly. Trust me, abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I’m looking forward to being back out on the road again soon –though probably not on a bike!"

open image in gallery ( Dymond/Channel 4/Shutterstock )

Fans of the funnyman have sent their best wishes to Jones following the news. “Understandable Milton, get well soon and we look forward to laughing at you again when you are better...take care,” said one fan.

A second person wrote: “Good luck with your treatment Milton, from experience also make time afterwards to recover from the effects of the treatment.”

A third added: “So sorry to hear your health news. Much more important to take the time needed for your treatment (and some recovery time afterwards). Take care.”

Jones, best known for his deadpan and often surreal one-liners, began his career in 1996 performing regularly at The Comedy Store in London and Manchester.

He started to rise in prominence in the comedy world after becoming a regular guest on Mock the Week and Live At The Apollo. In 2009 he released a semi-autobiographical novel Where Do Comedians Go When They Die?: Journeys of a Stand-Up.