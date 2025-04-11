Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke’s bizarre Donald Trump verdict resurfaces
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have been left surprised by actor’s views on US president
Mickey Rourke’s bizarre verdict on Donald Trump has resurfaced after the actor’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother.
The actor, whose credits include Angel Heart, 9 1/2 Weeks and The Wrestler, has caused controversy since entering the ITV compound on Monday (7 April).
After “ogling” the reality show’s co-host AJ Odudu upon his entrance, he then made homophobic comments to fellow housemate JoJo Siwa – and offended actor Donna Preston with a comment about her weight.
Throughout his week on the show, Rourke has also been asked by his fellow contestants about his Hollywood career as well as his views on Donald Trump, whom he is not a fan of.
Rourke is one celebrity who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s in the past and, after the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother aired on Thursday (10 April), a clip of him sharing his views on the former president has resurfaced on X/Twitter.
The actor made the comments on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show Uncensored. The viral clip shows a frosty back-and-forth between Rourke and Morgan, with Rourke’s answers getting increasingly more bizarre.
The interview, which occurred in July 2022, focused on why Rourke had shared an image on X/Twitter that depicted the Statue of Liberty in tears.
This rather unexpectedly led to a claim that the actor had been visited by the Secret Service for bad mouthing Trump.
“They call it the United States of America but it’s now the Divided States of America and there’s one big reason for that but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t need another visit from the Secret Service,” he replied.
When Morgan asked him: “When did you have one before?” Rourke said: “Oh, about six months ago,” leading Morgan to ask: “Why?”
To this, Rourke, after a long pause, said: “Take a wild guess.”
Morgan then asked: “Was it because of something you said about President Trump?”, Rourke confirmed this, saying he had said “”just the truth”.
When Morgan pushed the actor on what this was, a stony-faced Rourke, after another lengthy pause, quietly replied: “Read my mind.”
CBB fans are reacting with surprise at Rourke’s views on Trump, having assumed he would be a supporter of the Republican president.
Those who are suggesting the actor is a Trump fan are being sent the interview clip as evidence to the contrary.
Rourke was issued a formal warning by ITV producers after using a gay slur aimed at Siwa. The interaction started after the actor told Siwa: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” before proceeding to say he will “tie” her up.
Siwa pushed back at the comment, saying: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.” He apologised to Siwa hours later.
