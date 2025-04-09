Mickey Rourke criticised for ‘disgusting’ behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mickey Rourke has been criticised for “grabbing” and “ogling” AJ Odudu while entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

On Monday (7 April), the latest crop of stars entering the compound were revealed as the second celebrity version of ITV’s reality series reboot launched.

Oscar-nominated Hollywood star Rourke was announced as the final housemate and his entrance left viewers feeling outraged due to his inappropriate treatment of presenter AJ Odudu.

After shaking her co-host Will Best’s hand, Rourke offered his hand to Odudu and gave her a twirl before pulling her close to his body. “Careful, Mickey,” Best could be heard saying.

Odudu laughed the moment off and, as she tried to engage him in conversation, he stared at her backside so much that Odudu told him: “Stop looking at me!”

When the pair tried to usher him into the house, he remained in place and, continuing to stare at Odudu, said: “I wanna stay with you.”

The host addressed the moment on after show Late & Live when guest Alan Carr said: ‘”Can we talk about Mickey Rourke looking at you? Wow his eyes. Find someone who looks at you the way Mickey looks at you. His tongue was hanging out.”

Viewers were also left uncomfortable by the moment, with one writing: “Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the hell was that????”

Another added: “Mickey Rourke is a weirdo and it was so uncomfortable watching him harass AJ on live TV. I liked how Will Best protected AJ throughout that segment.”

“How he treated AJ was totally unacceptable,” a separate viewer wrote on X/Twitter, with one more person stating: “And every woman just cringed in horror at Mickey Rourke ogling AJ like that.”

Ahead of Rourke’s entrance, which was leaked last week, The Independent’s Adam White wrote that the actor’s participation was “acutely depressing” as the Wrestler and Angel Heart actor has “a frustrating propensity for self-sabotage”.

In his entrance VT, he revealed that he is good friends with actor Ray Winstone, and said he advised him to “have fun” in the house.

Rourke joins housemates including former child reality star Jojo Siwa, broadcaster Trisha Goddard, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant.