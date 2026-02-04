Final auction of Flog It! star Michael Baggott’s silver collection raises £112k

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final instalment of the silver collection from the late Flog It! star Michael Baggott has sold for £112,891. Baggott, who died in January 2025 aged 51, was an authority on antique silver, specialising in early spoons, boxes, and provincial and continental pieces.

The latest lots from his private hoard went under the hammer on Tuesday at Woolley And Wallis, significantly surpassing their estimated value of £71,100 to £97,700. This successful sale follows two previous auctions of Baggott’s collection, which collectively exceeded £200,000.

Among items was a 1672 Charles II provincial two-handled porringer by Thomas Mangy, achieving £3,810. This shallow bowl was used for dining or as a status symbol. An engraved James I West-Country silver dish, dating from 1620 by Edward Harsell, sold for £5,334, exceeding its top estimate of £4,000.

Another intriguing piece was a silver ingot from June 1840, produced at Mr Treffry’s Smelting House in Par, fetching £762 – well above its £300 top estimate.

open image in gallery A Charles II provincial two-handled porringer by Thomas Mangy, York 1672, one of the items from the collection of TV antiques expert Michael Baggott, star of the BBC's ‘Flog It!’ ( Woolley and Wallis/PA Wire )

This practical block was used for storage or trade. It was accompanied by a handwritten note stating: "The first produce from Mr Treffry’s Smelting House at Par, by which the silver is separated from the copper raised at Fowey Consol mine. Mr Treffry June 1840."

Baggott’s York silver collection, over 550 pieces from the late 17th century to 1858, was hailed by specialist Rupert Slingsby as "the most comprehensive collection of silver assayed in York ever to come onto the open market".

Baggott's lifelong passion for antiques began early, saving £22 in school dinner money for a Chester silver vesta case. His career included roles at Christie’s and as head of silver at Sotheby’s Billingshurst.

The Birmingham-born expert, who penned titles like An Illustrated Guide To York Hallmarks 1776-1858 and As Found: A Lifetime In Antiques, became a familiar face on the BBC’s Flog It! in the 2000s.

open image in gallery AJames I West Country silver dish, Bristol, dating from circa 1620, by renowned silversmith Edward Harsell, one of the items from the collection of TV antiques expert Michael Baggott ( Woolley and Wallis/PA Wire )

In 2025, the head of BBC daytime and early peak commissioning, Rob Unsworth, described him as as one of Flog It!’s “most memorable characters”, and an “expert in all manner of collectables but in particular with unrivalled knowledge and enthusiasm for antique spoons and silver”.

The Antiques Roadshow-style programme – which saw members of the public having their antique items appraised by experts before being given the option to sell them at auction – began in 2002.