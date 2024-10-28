Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



John Hoffman, co-creator and showrunner of Only Murders in the Building, has revealed that an emotional Meryl Streep thanked him for the romantic scenes written for her with Martin Short.

In an interview on the fourth season of the comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building, Hoffman reminisced filming a scene with Meryl Streep and Martin Short in season three, when Streep came up to him to thank him for writing a romantic scene for her character.

“I remember one night we were shooting on the ferry in Episode 5 of Season 3. We shot until about 2 in the morning on the most gorgeous night in Manhattan,” he told Decider.

“I got off to gangplank there and Meryl was waiting and she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and she said, ‘I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn’t have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever.’”

Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short at the AFI Awards Luncheon on 12 January, 2024 ( Getty Images )

“And I felt, of course, like the luckiest guy in the world to have her anywhere near a set that I was near. So that felt like one of the most gratifying things. And I kept on thinking like, ‘I hope the world falls in love with this couple the way we all are.’ And that is so due to the magic that they create together.”

Streep joined the Only Murders cast in season three as Loretta, an actor who gets her break in a Broadway show directed by Oliver Putnam, played by Martin Short. The show also stars Steve Martin as former actor Charles-Haden Savage and Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora.

Streep and Short’s chemistry led to speculation that the two were in a secret relationship, especially after the two were seen sitting together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Stewart’s representative told People that the two Hollywood legends were “nothing more” than friends. Short’s representative also said in a statement to The Messenger: “They are just very good friends, nothing more,”

However, Martin shared a hilarious edit to his photo last week, which has reignited relationship rumors. In the picture, which was captured in 2023, Martin stood right behind Streep, while Short stood on the other side of her, with a big smile on his face.

The Cheaper by the Dozen star took himself out of the picture by having a giant red X covering his face.

Fans immediately questioned what Martin’s edit meant, specifically wondering whether he knew if Short and Streep were dating or not.

“Are you confirming this relationship?!” one fan commented, while another added, “Did he just hard launch the relationship?”

“I’m taking this as confirmation,” a third wrote.” I’ve never been so invested in celebrity couple rumours.”