Erik Menendez’s adopted daughter, Talia, is blasting the celebrities who supported her father but have remained quiet after his parole was denied.

Erik, 54 — who, along with his older brother Lyle, 57, was sentenced in 1996 to life imprisonment for the 1989 slaying of their parents — has been fighting for his freedom since he became eligible for parole in May, when a Los Angeles judge reduced their original sentence to 50 years to life. The resentencing made them immediately eligible for parole under California law because they were under 26 when they committed their crimes.

It was decided that the brothers would be evaluated individually, with Erik’s Thursday hearing ending in rejection. Lyle is expected to appear by video before the board on Friday.

The parole commissioners cited Erik’s behavior in prison as the main reason for the parole denial.

After the board’s ruling, his adult daughter, Talia, whom he adopted through his 1999 marriage to wife Tammi, lashed out at the decision.

open image in gallery Cooper Koch (right) starred as convicted murderer Erik Menendez (left) in Ryan Murphy's Monsters anthology ( Getty )

“HOW IS MY DAD A THREAT TO SOCIETY,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “A 3 YEAR DENIAL??? ALL HELL IS ABOUT TO BREAK LOOSE.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Talia pointedly asked: “Where are the celebrities that were ‘advocating’ for [the brothers’]. It’s been WAY TOO QUIET.

“The only one that I can say has been checking in on my family is Cooper [Koch],” she revealed. “And we absolutely adore him.”

She continued: “To the ones that went to the prison without any background checks to film their shows but are staying quiet now, you despise me beyond measure [sic].

“Just say your views are down and keep it PUSHING,” Talia concluded.

open image in gallery Erik Menendez's daughter, Talia, slammed both the parole board's decision to deny her father parole, as well as the celebrities she says have remained 'quiet' ( seterikmenendezfree/Instagram )

Koch, 29, starred as Erik in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters anthology’s season two, The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The actor has since been an outspoken advocate for Erik and Lyle’s release from prison. After the brothers’ May resentencing, he reacted joyously to the “promising” news.

“I am so happy. I really love that judge. That judge is an amazing judge, and I’m so grateful that that happened,” Koch told Variety. “And so is Erik. I spoke to him yesterday, and he is so excited.”

Kim Kardashian has been another high-profile celebrity who has previously supported the brothers’ release. In September 2024, following the premiere of Murphy’s controversial adaptation, the reality TV star visited the brothers in prison. At the time, it was reported that she was joined by Koch, her sister Khloé, her mother Kris Jenner, and film producer Scott Budnick.

The next month, the Skims founder celebrated the brothers’ resentencing, writing on Instagram: “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as six months.

“Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable,” she added. “To the brothers’ family, friends, and the millions who have been vocal supporters – your voices were heard. The media’s foucs, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.”

Kardashian has yet to say anything publicly about Erik’s denied parole.

At just 21 and 18, Lyle and Erik shot and killed their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion. Defense attorneys have argued the brothers acted in self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, while prosecutors claimed they murdered their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Erik will have the opportunity to come before the board again in three years.