Monsters star Cooper Koch has revealed that he recently spoke to an “excited” Erik Menendez following the reduction of his and his brother, Lyle’s, prison sentences.

Koch, 28, starred as Erik in Ryan Murphy’s hit series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which detailed the brothers’ brutal 1989 murder of their parents. The two have since been serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for their crimes. However, earlier this month, a judge reduced their sentences to 50 years to life, which will make them eligible for parole under California’s youthful offender law because they committed the crime under the age of 26.

“I am so happy. I really love that judge. That judge is an amazing judge, and I’m so grateful that that happened,” Koch told Variety Tuesday of the brothers’ resentencing. “And so is Erik, I spoke to him yesterday and he is so excited.”

The actor added that the most “inspiring” and “most beautiful” thing about the news is that Erik “doesn’t even care that much about getting out.”

“I mean of course he does,” Koch clarified, “but he is so passionate about what’s going to happen afterwards. He wants to start a lot of change in the prison system.”

He continued: “He is going to be an advocate for other people who have LWOP, which is life without parole. He wants to help a lot of people.

“His life is going to surround making change in the prison system, and I think that’s so beautiful,” he said. “I know a lot of people think, ‘Oh they’re just gonna get out of prison and go on vacation’ … No, they’re gonna stay the course and continue working towards helping people with LWOP get the sentencing that they deserve.”

Erik and Lyle have been in prison for the last three decades for the gunshot murder of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez. Now 54 and 57, respectively, Erik and Lyle have finally been given a chance at freedom.

Cooper Koch starred as Erik Menendez in season two of 'Monsters' ( Getty )

While parole is not a guarantee, as the state parole board must still decide whether to release them from prison, the ruling is promising.

During the resentencing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic issued the ruling after an emotional day-long hearing as the brothers’ loved ones pleaded with the court, claiming the two are “different men” than who they were at the time of the killings, and that they had been “universally forgiven by the family.”

Jesic said he did not believe the brothers posed an “unreasonable risk” to the public if released.

“I’m not saying they should be released; it’s not for me to decide,” he said, per the Associated Press. “I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance.”

Appearing from prison over video, the brothers gave their statements.

“I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification,” Lyle said. “The impact of my violent actions on my family ... is unfathomable.”

He added: “I committed an atrocious act against two people who had the right to live, my mom and dad. Today, 35 years later, I am deeply ashamed of who I was.”

Erik said he took “full responsibility” for the killings and expressed his “profound sorrow” at his actions.

“I fired all five rounds at my parents and went back to reload,” he said. “I lied to police. I lied to my family. I’m truly sorry.”