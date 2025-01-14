Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded “disaster tourists” in search of a “photo op” after they were pictured consoling victims of the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

More than 35,000 acres of land have been destroyed and 24 people have died as a result of the blaze, which has ripped through the region. Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, have lost their homes.

Justine Bateman, best known for roles in sitcoms Family Ties and Arrested Development, was among those left unimpressed after Meghan and Harry were pictured at Pasadena Convention Center, which is temporarily being used as an evacuation centre for people who have lost their homes.

In a Fox News broadcast on Friday (10 January), Meghan was filmed wearing a protective mask and baseball cap as she handed out food parcels at a kiosk, and in another moment, she was seen comforting a victim of the wildfires.

Follow live updates on the California fires here

In a post shared on X (Twitter), Bateman took issue with the pair’s appearance in Pasadena, writing: “Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Bateman lives in the Hollywood Hills, which has been affected by the spreading wildfires.

After Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020, he and Meghan relocated to Montecito, California, where they are currently at risk of having to be evacuated and could face power outages.

Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo told the broadcaster that the couple had visited anonymously on Friday morning and that their public gratitude for emergency services had “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders” during their visit.

“We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them,” Gordo said, adding that the couple were “great people” with “great personalities”.

open image in gallery Bateman branded the couple ‘disaster tourists’ ( X/Twitter )

The Sussexes were also spotted hugging José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, which is distributing free hot meals to the public and emergency crews.

Meghan was also pictured speaking with Mayor Gordo and Doug Goodwin, whose home was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena.

open image in gallery Meghan pictured hugging victim of LA wildfires ( BBC )

According to reports, the duke and duchess have supported their neighbours in need by opening their doors to friends and loved ones affected by the disaster. They also made donations to the relief efforts through their Archewell Foundation, according to People.

open image in gallery Justine Bateman pictured in 2021 ( Getty )

A statement posted to their official website on Thursday (9 January) reads: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

The statement goes on to list a number of organisations that are seeking to support those affected by the fire, including Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, the LA Fire Department Foundation and the Animal Wellness Foundation.

The couple also suggest other ways people may be able to help, including by opening your home.

open image in gallery The Sussexes speaking with people affected by the wildfires ( Fox News )

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” says the statement. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.”

They also suggest “donating clothing, children’s toys and clothing, and other essentials” to the American Red Cross.