Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has lined up its replacement for John Torode on MasterChef – but the channel has hit a “nightmare” roadblock ahead of filming.

Tom Kerridge is reported to have beaten out strong contenders to succeed Torode, who was dropped from the long-running cookery series earlier this year.

Kerridge was poised to join Gregg Wallace’s replacement Grace Dent for a new series, but it’s claimed the chef “has put the brakes on” the “done deal” over a salary dispute.

“Tom and Grace are seen as a really safe pair of hands and the BBC thought they were the perfect fit for MasterChef,” a source told The Sun.

“Internally, it’s been known for a long time that they’ll be presenting it together. People at the BBC and staff on MasterChef have all been talking about it.

However, “the proposed one-year deal” is yet to be completed due to an alleged “dispute over Tom’s contract and his pay”.

The source added: “It’s a nightmare for MasterChef and the BBC because filming for the next series is due to start imminently.

“They need to get Tom locked down with Grace. But if he doesn’t get the deal he wants, they’ll be looking for a replacement.”

Kerridge declined to comment.

open image in gallery Tom Kerridge and Grace Dent are being lined up as new ‘MasterChef’ hosts ( Getty Images )

The British chef emerged as a strong favourite to join MasterChef after an investigation into the show led to the firing of both Wallace and Torode.

It was carried out after allegations of inappropriate behaviour surfaced against Wallace in November 2024, which led to him stepping away from the show towards the end of production on the series currently airing.

Forty-five of the 83 allegations levied against Wallace were substantiated, but the report also upheld an accusation of “offensive racist language” allegedly used by Torode.

open image in gallery Fired hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace on the new series of ‘MasterChef’ ( BBC )

Ahead of Torode’s sacking, Dent joined the Australian chef on a celebrity version of the show. Two further Christmas specials were filmed with Torode and Irish chef Anna Haugh. The BBC is yet to reveal whether it will air the shows.

Kerridge, who runs The Hand and Flowers pub in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, is no stranger to MasterChef, having appeared as a guest over the years.

He is also known for Great British Menu and Saturday Kitchen and has hosted BBC programmes How to Lose Weight for Good, Top of the Shop, Bake Off: Crème de la Crème .

Kerridge currently presents Food and Drink on BBC Two.