Marvin Humes son’s sweet gesture to his teacher after dad’s Masked Singer reveal

JLS star Marvin Humes has revealed his son, Blake, was so "overwhelmed" by his unmasking on The Masked Singer that he insisted his teacher be sent the video.

On Saturday night, viewers saw the 40-year-old radio host unmasked as Can Of Worms. He was eliminated from the semi-final of the ITV singing competition, which sees celebrities perform while wearing elaborate costumes.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Humes recounted how his youngest child, five-year-old Blake, was "so emotional" after watching the reveal. He said: "I had to send his teacher last night, the video of me being on The Masked Singer." Humes added: "He must have told all his friends today that daddy is Can Of Worms."

On Sunday night, Humes shared a video to his nearly one million followers on Instagram, capturing his youngest children, Blake and Valentina, reacting to his unmasking. Speaking about his son’s reaction, Humes explained: "(Blake) was so emotional. I think he was just so overwhelmed. I had to pause the show just for him to sort of let it out."

During the video, the JLS singer and his wife, presenter Rochelle Humes, watched on as the five-year-old screamed, ran around the room, and later broke down in tears as he reacted to the reveal. At the end of the recording, Blake declared: "I need to tell my teacher my dad was on The Masked Singer."

Humes went on to say that his youngest children had "absolutely no idea" he was in the show, adding: "When the mask came off, it was a really special moment."

In contrast, Humes joked that his eldest daughter, Alaia, is "like a detective", as she figured out his secret. She tracked his whereabouts on a location-sharing app, noticing he was at ITV’s Bovingdon studios. Humes recounted her questioning: "She saw that I was at ITV’s Bovingdon studios, and she said, ‘Daddy, why are you there?’ I said, ‘I’m filming with JLS’."

He added: "On day three, when I came home, she said, ‘Daddy, they film The Masked Singer at Bovingdon studios’. So, obviously, I had to tell her. I said, don’t tell your brother and sister – so she kept it a secret."

Radio host and former JLS singer Marvin Humes has been unmasked as Can of Worms on The Masked Singer ( ITV )

Presenting couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes tied the knot in 2012, and have three children together.

Marvin rose to fame after coming in second place on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2008 as part of boyband JLS. The band, comprised of Humes, Oritse Williams, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill, is best known for hits including “Everybody In Love” and “Beat Again”, and have won two Brit awards and had five number ones in the UK singles chart.