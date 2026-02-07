The Masked Singer unveils two stars in semi-final double elimination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Radio host and former JLS singer Marvin Humes has been unmasked as Can of Worms on The Masked Singer, becoming the second contestant to be eliminated from the semi-final.

The 40-year-old departed the ITV singing competition on Saturday night.

His unmasking followed that of English broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, 52, who was earlier revealed as Sloth.

Prior to his elimination, Humes performed two songs: a rendition of DJ Casper’s Cha Cha Slide, followed by a version of Ordinary People by John Legend. Judge Mo Gilligan was the sole panel member to correctly identify Humes.

Following his unmasking, he said: “Been the best show I’ve been a part of.

“Thank you so much to everyone.

“It’s been amazing.”

open image in gallery English broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle, 52, who was unmasked earlier on in the episode as Sloth ( Kae Performances/YouTube )

He later added: “What’s really strange for me is I haven’t sung by myself in a long time. I’m used to being with three other guys on stage and that’s quite a comfort. A bit of security.

“Although I’m completely masked, it’s still been quite strange being out on my own singing. Which I’ve enjoyed, and even when the mask came off, I fully enjoyed it.

“It was nice doing something by myself where singing was concerned. When the band (JLS) finished, I didn’t really do any solo music that way, so yeah, it’s been really cool.”

After he was unmasked, Humes also waved to the camera to his youngest kids, Valentina and Blake, who did not know he was performing on the show.

Meanwhile, Fogle, who performed an enthusiastic rendition of We All Stand Together by Sir Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus, was eliminated earlier in the episode.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, none of the judges, which consisted of comedian Katherine Ryan, who joined as a special guest, Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, and Davina McCall, guessed correctly.

Among the guesses the judges put forward were Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley and financial journalist Martin Lewis.

open image in gallery Radio host and former JLS singer Marvin Humes has been unmasked as Can of Worms on The Masked Singer ( ITV )

Fogle described the experience was “so joyous” and “so fun” after he was unmasked.

He said: “I am so happy to have got this far.

“I’m not a natural-born singer, but it’s been so joyous.

“I think one of the reasons I really wanted to do this is that we so often stereotype people, and we make assumptions about who they are, what they can do, stick in your lane, but I think you reach a point in life when you can’t take yourself too seriously.”

Moth, Conker and Toastie will perform again next week during the finale where their identities will be revealed.

The Masked Singer returns on Saturday at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.