A contestant on the newest season of Love Is Blind was hospitalized at the end of the first episode after it was revealed that she mistook her nail glue for eye drops.

During the last few seconds of the first episode of the Netflix reality show, Elissa Finley, 38, was seen running into the women’s lounge screaming, “Oh my god! What do I do? F***!” before a producer calmed her down.

“I know, you’re scared right now,” she was told offscreen. “We’re going to have to send you out.”

Finley — who works as a nurse in Ohio — returned in the second episode, explaining to the other women what happened. She said that during a break between dates in the pods, she went to put in eye drops, noting that the bottle looked similar to the ones she used in the hospital.

“I was scared,” she continued. “I thought I was gonna lose sight. Nail glue, what?!”

open image in gallery Elissa Finley was sent to the hospital to get her eyes flushed ( Adam Rose/Netflix )

open image in gallery Finley joked that she was really ‘committed’ to the reality show’s experience with her vision issues ( Adam Rose/Netflix )

After arriving at the hospital, she was hooked up to an IV while her eye was being flushed. “The guy was getting the glue out. It was so awful. I can’t believe I did that,” she said.

Despite her eye still hurting after treatment, Finley was determined to return to the show, joking about how committed she was to the social experiment with her vision issues. “Love is half blind,” one of her fellow contestants joked. “You’re really committing.”

The show’s premise challenges traditional ideas of love by focusing on emotional connections by dividing up contestants in the men’s quarters and the women’s quarters, and only being able to “date” while sitting in pods, hearing each other’s voices.

While each season reflects the cultural nuances of its environs — be that Dallas or Japan — the main location for the current season is Columbus, Ohio, and other nearby cities from the Buckeye State.

The first six episodes of season 10 premiered Wednesday, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday until the final episode airs March 4. It is currently not known when the reunion episode will drop.

At the end of episode six, viewers saw six newly engaged couples — Amber and Jordan, Ashley and Alex, Bri and Connor, Jessica and Chris, Emma and Mike, and Devonta and Brittany — earn a post-pod vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while a seventh couple, Vic and Christine, went on a solo trip to Malibu, California.

Love Is Blind is available to watch on Netflix.