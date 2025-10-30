‘Love Is Blind’ star shocks cast with surprise baby reveal at reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Love Is Blind season 9 contestant has revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy after the show wrapped up filming.

Megan Walerius returned to the reunion episode with the news that she became a mother two and a half months ago after she met her new partner Paul outside of the show. The two had met after filming ended and she broke off her engagement with single father Jordan Keltner whom she had connected with on the show.

The popular reality dating series sees 10 men and 10 women get to know each other and then get engaged without being able to see what their partners looked like. They have the option to take the relationship to the altar where they have either get married or walk away.

Walerius connected early on in the pods with Keltner and the two bonded over his five-year-old son Luca’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, which Walerius’s late father also suffered from.

However, their relationship faltered after filming moved into the real world due to differences in lifestyle, and Walerius ended the engagement before they made it to the altar. Towards the end, Walerius admitted that she hadn’t understood what it would mean to become a parent, and questioned whether she was ready to be one.

“I don’t think I thought through how challenging it is and how I would need to make a lot of concessions to how I currently live. Honestly, this has me questioning if I’m even cut out to be a mom. I don’t know, maybe I am too caught up in my own life,” Walerius said on the show in a confessional.

The reality star, 35, who introduced herself in the show as “Sparkle Megan”, told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that she had “a little bit of a surprise” in the reunion episode that aired on 30 October.

open image in gallery Love Is Blind’s Megan Walerius (right) revealed during the reunion that she has become a mother, announcing she welcomed a baby boy two and a half months ago ( Netflix )

“I am a mom now. I had a baby boy 2-and-a-half months ago,” she said, adding that her son’s name is Brooks.

“I have a little boy and he is my whole world. And, you know, I now know more than ever I was meant on this Earth to be a mom, and he’s amazing. Our family’s very happy.”

Walerius shared that she met Paul through a mutual friend three months after the season wrapped filming in April last year, and that she became pregnant three months into dating.

“We definitely had our ups and downs. I’m not gonna say it was perfect, but Paul’s been amazing,” she said.

open image in gallery Walerius connected early on in the pods with single father Jordan Keltner (left) ( Netflix )

“I’m definitely learning to be a lot more selfless. I think that becoming a mom is the ultimate act of selflessness. It’s given me a lot more empathy too for Jordan and being a single dad. I applaud Jordan for even doing this experiment and putting his heart out there. It’s really special.”

Shortly before the reunion, Walerius was photographed by paparazzi near her Denver home with a man believed to be Paul and their newborn son, fuelling speculation ahead of the reunion broadcast.

Keltner said that Walerius had been “transparent” with him about her pregnancy before the reunion.

“She was just very transparent, which I appreciate. If I would have found out right here, right now, I think that would have been jarring,” he said, before he turned to Walerius and Paul to tell them they would be “great parents”.

Walerius and Keltner were one of six couples to get engaged during Love Is Blind Season 9. In a first for the hit Netflix franchise, none of the couples ended up getting married.

“I’m honestly surprised this is the first season where nobody got married. While we’re always rooting for our participants to find a lifelong commitment – because that’s what they all say they come to Love is Blind for – most importantly, we root for them to make the decisions they feel are right for themselves. And I think that’s what happened here,” series creator Chris Coelen told Netflix’s Tudum.