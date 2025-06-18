Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV viewers have criticised Lorraine Kelly for the tone of her live announcement reporting How Clean is Your House star Kim Woodburn’s death.

The 65-year-old presenter shared the news with viewers of her eponymous daytime talk show after Woodburn’s family announced her death in an emotional statement on Tuesday (17 June).

Woodburn, who became reality show royalty after high drama appearances on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2009 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, died aged 83 following a short illness.

“News just breaking in the last few minutes. Kim Woodburn, who I’m sure you know, well she’s died at the age of 83,” Kelly said in the opening segment of her programme, alongside the contextual details.

Following Kelly’s announcement, one furious viewer wrote on X/Twitter: "Lorraine, you are a disgrace announcing the death of Kim Woodburn without sorrow in your face!”

Another person added of the announcement: “They didn’t stop the music. Lorraine didn’t offer condolences to her family and friends. She sounded jolly and showed no sympathy.

“Continued on to the next segment like it was nothing. That’s concerning that someone acts and behaves like that when someone has died.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly has been criticised by ITV viewers for the tone of her announcement of Kim Woodburn's death ( ITV )

Meanwhile, a third viewer said: “Even if you didn't [like her] blind professionalism should have kicked in. Unbelievable level to sink to.”

The Independent has contacted Kelly’s representatives for comment.

Kelly’s divisive announcement comes after Woodburn got into a heated on-air altercation with the presenter in 2023, claiming she had “body-shamed” Nigel Farage during his 2023 appearance on I’m a Celeb.

The presenter had remarked Farage looked older than his then-age of 59.

open image in gallery Woodburn died following a short illness aged 83 ( ITV )

Speaking on GB News to presenter Jeni Barnett in the days that followed, Woodburn said of Kelly: “Look my love, she's a stupid, stupid woman. Let's face it now. How old is she, 63? She's like a child in a playground.

“He is in there, he's doing a splendid job. He's polite and courteous, he's done the [Bushtucker] Trial and got every star – leave him alone. Lorraine Kelly, you ain't all that dear! You ain't all that!"