Lorraine Kelly thanked her ITV colleagues for being “amazing” as she returned to her eponymous morning show following the death of her father.

The 66-year-old presenter was back on our screens on Monday (19 January) after taking time off following her dad John’s unexpected death earlier this month.

As the 30-minute episode began, Kelly was joined by the programme’s resident GP, Dr Amir Khan, who said staff at ITV had been worried about her.

Kelly, who was replaced by Christine Lampard during her temporary absence, said: “I’m OK and I’ll tell you what, everybody’s messages and cards… You’ve all been so kind. Everyone here, of course, because it is like a family, has been amazing.”

Addressing how she’s been coping since her father’s sudden passing, she added: “You just have to go through the process, anyone who has been there knows the process.

“You see the real kindness in people and that’s been lovely. Small steps and we’ll get there.”

open image in gallery Kelly on Monday’s show ( ITV/YouTube )

The Scottish TV star shared her dad’s death with fans in an Instagram post on Saturday 10 January. Sharing a picture of herself and her father smiling at each other, she wrote in the caption: “Very sad news. My dad has died. I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything.”

“He was in poor health but it has still been a shock,” she continued. “Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.

“Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time. We will miss you dad.”

John Kelly, who was in his eighties, died after he slipped on an icy path in his hometown of East Kilbride, Scotland.

open image in gallery The Scottish presenter was joined by resident GP Dr Amir ( ITV/YouTube )

A number of famous faces shared their condolences, with TV chef Nigella Lawson writing: “I’m so sorry for your loss, and tremendous pain. Sending so much love.”

“Sending my love to you and the family Lorraine,” singer Craig David commented. “He was always your angel and will continue to be that for you watching from heaven.”

Former Hear’Say singer Myleene Klass wrote: “I’m so sorry Lorraine. My love to you and the family x.”

ITV also shared a tribute, with Lorraine stand-in Christine Lampard saying on the show: “It goes without saying that we are all sending our thoughts and prayers to Lorraine and her family, especially to her mum Anne.”