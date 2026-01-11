Lorraine Kelly mourns father’s death with heartfelt tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has announced that she is in “mourning” following the death of her father, John. She has requested privacy during what she described as a "distressing" time.

The 66-year-old Scottish broadcaster, known for hosting her popular ITV breakfast programme, shared the sad news on Saturday.

Despite his ongoing poor health, his passing came as a shock to Kelly, who paid an emotional tribute to the man she credited with teaching her to be "curious".

She stated: "Very sad news. My dad has died.

I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything."

“He was in poor health but it has still been a shock.

“Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.

“Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time.

“We will miss you dad.”

Friends and fans have shared their condolences in the comment section, including TV presenter Davina McCall, actress and Loose Women panellist Denise Welch and sports presenter Gabby Logan whose father, the former footballer Terry Yorath, also died this week.

She said: “Oh Lorraine I am so sorry.”