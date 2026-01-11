Lorraine Kelly mourns father’s death with heartfelt tribute
Despite his ongoing poor health, his passing came as a shock to the presenter
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has announced that she is in “mourning” following the death of her father, John. She has requested privacy during what she described as a "distressing" time.
The 66-year-old Scottish broadcaster, known for hosting her popular ITV breakfast programme, shared the sad news on Saturday.
Despite his ongoing poor health, his passing came as a shock to Kelly, who paid an emotional tribute to the man she credited with teaching her to be "curious".
She stated: "Very sad news. My dad has died.
I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything."
“He was in poor health but it has still been a shock.
“Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.
“Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time.
“We will miss you dad.”
Friends and fans have shared their condolences in the comment section, including TV presenter Davina McCall, actress and Loose Women panellist Denise Welch and sports presenter Gabby Logan whose father, the former footballer Terry Yorath, also died this week.
She said: “Oh Lorraine I am so sorry.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks