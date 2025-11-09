Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorraine Kelly has shared a message of support for Davina McCall after the presenter revealed that a Lorraine campaign had helped her spot early signs of breast cancer.

McCall, 58, underwent surgery in October after discovering a lump in her breast.

In an Instagram video shared on Saturday (8 November), the TV presenter told followers that she had caught the lump “very, very early, which is incredibly lucky”.

She also revealed that she had been inspired to get the lump checked by doctors when she was working on a new series of ITV’s The Masked Singer and spotted posters that had been put up as part of a campaign spearheaded by Kelly’s morning show Lorraine.

“I found a lump a few weeks ago, and it came and went, but then I was working on The Masked Singer and Lorraine had put signs on the back of all the doors saying, ‘check your breasts,’” McCall explained.

“And every time I went for a wee, I did that, and it was still there. And then one morning, I saw it in the mirror and I thought, ‘I’m going to get that looked at.’”

McCall revealed she underwent a lumpectomy three weeks ago ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

After undergoing a biopsy, McCall was diagnosed with breast cancer, then had a lumpectomy “nearly three weeks ago”. Afterwards, she was told by doctors that “the margins are clear”.

McCall’s diagnosis comes after she underwent surgery last year to remove a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst.

Kelly said that she was “so glad” that McCall had been influenced by her show’s Change+Check campaign and hailed her as “such a terrific woman”.

“I’m so glad Davina saw our Change+Check sticker and the cancer was caught early,” she said.

“That’s the whole point of the campaign, to raise awareness and save lives. I’m sending Davina all my love. She’s been through such a lot, and she’s such a terrific woman.”

A statement from the Lorraine team added: “Davina found her lump after seeing our Change+Check awareness sticker and thankfully caught the cancer before it had spread.

“As Davina says, remember to check your boobs regularly and “never ignore a niggle”.

McCall is set to undergo five days of radiotherapy treatment in January “as a kind of insurance policy” and said she is embarking on a “journey to try and stop it ever coming back”.

“I was very angry when I found out, but I let go of that, and I feel in a much more positive place now,” she said, before urging others to “check yourself regularly” and make sure to prioritise mammogram appointments.