Lorraine Kelly sends ‘all her love’ to Davina McCall after show campaign helped star discover breast cancer
Presenter was inspired to get a lump checked by doctors thanks to a campaign from Kelly’s show
Lorraine Kelly has shared a message of support for Davina McCall after the presenter revealed that a Lorraine campaign had helped her spot early signs of breast cancer.
McCall, 58, underwent surgery in October after discovering a lump in her breast.
In an Instagram video shared on Saturday (8 November), the TV presenter told followers that she had caught the lump “very, very early, which is incredibly lucky”.
She also revealed that she had been inspired to get the lump checked by doctors when she was working on a new series of ITV’s The Masked Singer and spotted posters that had been put up as part of a campaign spearheaded by Kelly’s morning show Lorraine.
“I found a lump a few weeks ago, and it came and went, but then I was working on The Masked Singer and Lorraine had put signs on the back of all the doors saying, ‘check your breasts,’” McCall explained.
“And every time I went for a wee, I did that, and it was still there. And then one morning, I saw it in the mirror and I thought, ‘I’m going to get that looked at.’”
After undergoing a biopsy, McCall was diagnosed with breast cancer, then had a lumpectomy “nearly three weeks ago”. Afterwards, she was told by doctors that “the margins are clear”.
McCall’s diagnosis comes after she underwent surgery last year to remove a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst.
Kelly said that she was “so glad” that McCall had been influenced by her show’s Change+Check campaign and hailed her as “such a terrific woman”.
“I’m so glad Davina saw our Change+Check sticker and the cancer was caught early,” she said.
“That’s the whole point of the campaign, to raise awareness and save lives. I’m sending Davina all my love. She’s been through such a lot, and she’s such a terrific woman.”
A statement from the Lorraine team added: “Davina found her lump after seeing our Change+Check awareness sticker and thankfully caught the cancer before it had spread.
“As Davina says, remember to check your boobs regularly and “never ignore a niggle”.
McCall is set to undergo five days of radiotherapy treatment in January “as a kind of insurance policy” and said she is embarking on a “journey to try and stop it ever coming back”.
“I was very angry when I found out, but I let go of that, and I feel in a much more positive place now,” she said, before urging others to “check yourself regularly” and make sure to prioritise mammogram appointments.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments