Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and comedian Romesh Ranganathan were among the celebrities taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday (27 April).

More than 56,000 people signed up to tackle the 26.2-mile course this year, where the fastest runner was athlete Sabastian Sawe of Kenya, who finished with a time of 2hr 2min and 27sec.

But how did the celebrities compare? The speediest star in the 45th edition of the London Marathon was Spencer Matthews, who stormed to the finish line in 3hr 7min.

Matthews, who became a Guinness World Records holder last year for completing 30 marathons in 30 days, wrote on Instagram: “I came out a little too hard and lost pace towards the end but learnt a lot from the experience and will be coming for that ‘Sub 3’ later this year.

“This event was even more awesome than anticipated. The crowd were UNBELIEVABLE and the support throughout was felt and appreciated. You really picked me up through the tougher times. Thank you!”

McFly’s Harry Judd was hot on Matthews’ heels with a time of 3hr 15min.

Reality star Jake Quickenden managed it in 3hr 33min, while Adele Roberts completed the course in 3hr 36min.

Spencer Matthews, Joel Dommett and Harry Judd at the marathon ( Harry Judd Instagram )

Other celebrities who ran include Outlander’s Sam Heughan (3hr 45min), YouTuber Joe Sugg (4hr 8min), EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt (5hr 17min), former footballer John Terry (5hr), comedian Joel Dommett (6hr 3min), and model Kelly Brook (6hr 42min).

Dommett passed out during the race, during which temperatures hit 21 C. Later writing on Instagram, the comedian said: “Not the race I expected! I fainted at mile 17 – don’t really remember much but I woke up in an ambulance!”

Sharing his gratitude to the paramedics, he added: “Thanks to Frankie and Barry for being amazing. I really wanted to finish it. After a few hours my pulse was back and I got going again at a very different pace but really got to soak it all in. Proud of myself for finishing.”

Sunday’s marathon was disrupted by a pro-Palestine protest as activists threw red paint on Tower Bridge.

Two protesters from the group Youth Demand leapt into the path of the men’s elite race and threw red powder paint across the road, calling for a trade embargo on Israel.