Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Marathon was disrupted by a pro-Palestine protest as activists threw red paint on Tower Bridge.

Two protesters from the group Youth Demand halted the men's elite race by throwing red powder paint across Tower Bridge, calling for a trade embargo on Israel.

The incident occurred around 10.35am on Sunday morning, with the activists jumping barriers before scattering the paint.

Images shared by the group show the pair standing on the road wearing t-shirts emblazoned with "Youth Demand: Stop Arming Israel." City of London police swiftly arrested the individuals.

Youth Demand identified the protesters as 18-year-old Willow Holland from Bristol and Cristy North, a live-in carer from Nottingham.

In a statement released by the group, Holland explained her actions: "I am taking action with Youth Demand because I have run out of other options: thousands are being killed in Gaza, our Government is making no effort to stop it and no other course of action, marches or rallies, has worked.

“I refuse to be complicit in a genocide funded by our politicians."

Youth Demand said two of its supporters jumped over the barriers and threw the substance in front of the men’s elite race at around 10.35am. ( PA Media )

Youth Action said the demonstration came after the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) announced its food stocks in Gaza have been completely “depleted” by Israel’s blockade.

According to the group, Ms North said: “I’m taking action today at the London marathon because the people in Palestine are running out of time.

“We have tried all other avenues to get the Government to stop arming Israel and yet our Government is still enabling a genocide.

“They are making the UK people complicit in breaking UK domestic law by using our taxes to arm a genocidal state, breaking humanitarian international law.”

The BBC TV feed cut to the elite men’s race moments after the leaders had crossed Tower Bridge and there appeared to be no impact on the race.

More than 56,000 participants are expected on the 26.2-mile course through the capital on Saturday for the 45th TCS London Marathon.

The London Marathon has been approached for comment.