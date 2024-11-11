Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

BBC Breakfast viewers have requested that rapper LL Cool J needs to be “on TV every morning” after he blew away audiences with a heartwarming interview.

The 56-year-old American rapper and actor was appearing on the programme to promote his forthcoming album, following an 11-year hiatus from music, when he shared positive words with hosts Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson about what continues to inspire him.

When asked about what The Force – the name of his new album – means, he replied it was the “thing inside of you. It’s that whisper that says go get it. It’s that frequency of real creative energy”.

The hosts seemed warmed by his inspirational words, as Nugent joked, “I think you could stay,” as Thompson added, “I’m awake! This is what we needed.”

“What we doin’!” said LL Cool J, as he jokingly put his feet up on the coffee table in front of him.

“Those are great trainers,” said Nugent, as Thompson broke into laughter.

“Loewe, waddup,” said the rapper, referencing the brand of trainers he was wearing, as the BBC credits rolled.

Fans have been left praising the musician for lifting their moods and bringing “the power of positivity”.

open image in gallery LL Cool J on BBC Breakfast ( BBC )

“LL Cool J with his feet up on the table on @BBCBreakfast is the best start to a Monday,” one viewer said in a X/Twitter post.

“Can we have @llcoolj on @BBCBreakfast every Monday morning? Talk about mood lifted,” said another.

“Omg I used to listen to @llcoolj growing up and what a power of positivity he is, can we have him on @BBCBreakfast everyday please,” echoed another.

“Thank you @BBCBreakfast I don’t recall you EVER hosting such an iconic rap artist in your history, so well done.”

Another remarked that the interview was “awesome” and that they had never “seen Ben and Sally so animated. Great trainers too.”

Speaking to The Independent in a recent interview, the rapper spoke about why he started to show his sensitive side with the release of his 1987 song “I Need Love” from his second album Bigger and Deffer.

open image in gallery Rapper has been praised for bringing ‘power of positivity’ to show ( BBC )

“Only weak people are scared of appearing vulnerable,” he said. “I was hanging out with some of the most dangerous characters in New York, the guys they made [hard-edged 2002 drug-running thriller] Paid in Full about – hustlers, gangsters. I could make a vulnerable song like ‘I Need Love’ because I was supremely confident in who I was and what I was doing.”

Speaking about the longevity of his career, the rapper said he is intent on showing how creative someone can be in the 40th year of his career.

“I wanna show you can be creative in your 40th year of hip-hop, just like a film director can be creative 40 years in,” he sod. “There’s no reason why an artist in hip-hop can’t continue to be innovative, so long as they stay curious and keep caring and coming up with new ideas.”