Alyssa Farah Griffin, former Donald Trump aide-turned-TV presenter, has praised longtime Republican Liz Cheney for putting aside her “ambition” and “career” to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

On the latest episode of The View, co-host Griffin appeared to get emotional as she spoke out in awe of Cheney, who on Thursday (October 3) pledged her support of Vice President Harris.

“Liz Cheney is one of the people I admire most,” the former Pentagon Press Secretary, 35, said on the latest episode of the ABC talk show.

Recalling how four years ago she “blew up her life, lost a lot of friends, became estranged from family” when she spoke out against Trump, Griffin said: “I watched person after person that I admired and looked up to in politics not speak out and just go along to get along – except for one woman, Liz Cheney.”

As her voice audibly broke, Griffin went on to hail the former Wyoming Representative as a “true leader” who put aside her career, ambition and the pursuit of money to “do what’s right.”

“Juxtaposed to Donald Trump, who’s willing to lie, to steal and to cheat to stay in power,” she added, with her co-host Joy Behar noting that “this is [coming] from a Republican.”

“I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life,” Griffin confirmed, before declaring Trump “wholly unfit for office.”

She shared that next week she is traveling to “battleground Pennsylvania” with Cheney and other ex-Trump supporters Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson, to “talk about the threat that Donald Trump poses and why he should not be back in the White House.”

In an unprecedented joint appearance with Harris on Thursday (October 3), Cheney – one of the most conservative women to ever serve in Congress – warned voters of the dire consequences of re-electing Trump.

open image in gallery Alyssa Farah Griffin hails Liz Cheney as a ‘true leader’ ( Getty Images )

“I am a Ronald Regan conservative,” Cheney said at Harris’s Wisconsin campaign event. “Above all else, I know that most conservative of conservative values is fidelity to our constitution.

“Vice President Harris has dedicated her life to public service,” she said. “I know, I know that she loves our country, and I know that she will be a president for all Americans, as a conservative, as a patriot, as a mother, as someone who reveres our Constitution, I am honored to join her in this urgent cause.”

The following day, Trump attacked Cheney on his Truth Social platform, calling her a “low IQ War Hawk.”

Trump also slammed Cheney’s father, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside President George W Bush, claiming he “was a leader of our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed - and for what? NOTHING!”

“What a pathetic couple that is, both suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Good Luck to them both!!!” he wrote.