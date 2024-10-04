Trump, Georgia governor to reunite for first time in hurricane aftermath; Harris campaigns in Michigan: Live
Kamala Harris will be in Flint and Detroit today; Georgia Governor Brian Kemp testified about 2020 election interference leading to charges against former president, with Trump labeling him as ‘disloyal’
Donald Trump will be joined by tech billionaire Elon Musk at his Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his attempted assassination on July 13 when a gunman’s bullet struck the politician’s ear.
Musk announced his appearance on X, responding to a Trump post about the event by saying: “I will be there to support!”
Kamala Harris spent Thursday visiting Ripon, Wisconsin, where political meetings in 1854 led to the formation of the Republican Party as she attempted to remind her opposition of its pre-Trump principles in the company of anti-Trump conservative Liz Cheney.
Cheney could prove an influential supporter of the Harris-Walz ticket, as might rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who formally endorsed the Democrats in an Instagram video yesterday in which he called Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.
At his own rally in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump himself repeated lies about the 2020 election, just a day after the release of a court filing by Special Counsel Jack Smith that outlined a sprawling criminal case against him over his alleged attempts to overturn the vote, accusing him of “increasingly desperate efforts” to cling to power with “knowingly false claims of election fraud”.
Walz to visit California and Washington
Governor Tim Walz will carry out a fundraising blitz through California and Washington on Sunday through to Tuesday.
He will make stops in San Diego, Montecito, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Sacramento, according to the campaign.
Republicans court a skeptical Amish community in Pennsylvania
Richard Hall writes:
Daniel is a small business owner, he is deeply religious, and he lives in rural Pennsylvania. All of these things make him a prime target for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
There is one problem, however. Daniel is Amish, and the Amish do not tend to vote.
“My kingdom is not of this world,” he tells The Independent, using words attributed to Jesus in the Bible, when asked if he could ever be tempted to cast a ballot for either party. “That’s pretty much how we feel about it.”
That hasn’t stopped Republicans and MAGA activists from launching a campaign to turn the insular Amish community into Trump voters.
Bernie Sanders to campaign in Michigan for Harris
Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘they’ control the weather
Is this the sequel to “Jewish Space Lasers”?
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that a mysterious “they” can control the weather after Hurricane Helene killed more than two dozen people in her state and a total of 200 across the US.
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, made the post on X late Thursday night: “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”
She did not elaborate on who “they” are.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Republican Liz Cheney mocks Donald Trump’s fake tan
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney mocked Donald Trump “spray-tanning” as she campaigned for the first time for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Cheney joined Harris onstage in Ripon, Wisconsin on Thursday (3 October). Cheney told crowds how her 10-year-old was sealing envelopes for Republican President Gerald Ford’s reelection campaign, and how she cast her first vote for Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984. She said: “In other words, I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray-tanning.” Cheney’s joke was met with a round of applause and laughter.
Polls: Who’s ahead in Georgia and Michigan as Trump and Harris visit key states?
As Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaign in the key battleground states of Georgia and Michigan, polling shows there is everything to play for.
According to the latest averages from FiveThirtyEight.com, Trump has a small lead in Georgia of 1.3 per cent over Harris, with the Republican gaining support from an average of 48.4 per cent of those surveyed compared to the Democrat’s 47.1 per cent.
In Michigan, the story is reversed with Harris leading by 1.6 per cent with 47.9 per cent of support from those polled to Trump’s 46.4 per cent.
Watch: CNN fact checks false claim disaster relief money being ‘stolen’ to house migrants
ICYMI: County clerk Tina Peters, who pushed Trump’s election lies, sentenced to nine years in jail
A judge sentenced a former Colorado county clerk to nine years behind bars Thursday for leading a voting system data-breach scheme inspired by the rampant false claims that fraud altered the 2020 presidential outcome.
Judge Matthew Barrett handed down the sentence after jurors found Tina Peters guilty in August for allowing a man to misuse a security card to access to the Mesa County election system and for being deceptive about that person’s identity.
The man was affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election from Trump.
Read more...
Where are Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigning today?
Donald Trump will be reunited with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who as recently as August he called “disloyal” over his refusal to help the former president overturn the 2020 election.
The two will visit Evans, Georgia, to receive a briefing on the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, and will give remarks at 3.45pm.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at a campaign event in Detroit at 1.50pm before heading to Flint, Michigan for another campaign stop at 5.55pm.
She will fly to North Carolina on Saturday for a further update on the hurricane damage. Trump will meanwhile be in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first assassination attempt against him for another rally at 5pm.
During private donors’ dinner, Trump ‘launched curse word rant against immigrants’
Donald Trump gave a foul-mouthed rant about immigrants to a small group of wealthy donors during a private fundraiser over the summer, according to reports.
In a 12-minute recording of the former president’s speech, obtained and reviewed by The Guardian, Trump claimed the United States is “going to hell” if Vice President Kamala Harris wins and that “terrorists”, prisoners and people in mental institutions were being sent from other countries.
Ariana Baio has the details.
