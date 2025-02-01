Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell have announced the birth of their first child.

The Emily in Paris star, 35, and the film director, 41, shared the news that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate, in a post on social media on Friday (31 January).

“Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell,” the couple wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of their newborn in a cot, with a blanket stitched with her name.

“Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way,” Collins and McDowell continued. “We love you to the moon and back again…”

The name Tove is a girl’s name with Norse and Scandinavian origins – deriving from the Old Norse name Tófa – and means “beloved” or “beautiful”. Collins and McDowell spent their honeymoon touring Norway and Sweden, and own a home in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Collins, who is the daughter of legendary drummer Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, married McDowell – the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and US actor Mary Steenburgen – in 2021.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” she captioned a post of the couple kissing at the altar.

“On 4 September 2021, we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell.”

McDowell said he had married the “most generous, thoughtful and beautiful person” he had ever known.

The happy news comes recently after Collins paid tribute to her father Phil, who turned 74 on 30 January.

The actor, who has admitted to having a strained relationship while growing up, shared a message to the Genesis musician along with a series of photos on Instagram.

“From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between... I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share,” she wrote.

“The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together. Happy birthday Dad. I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again…”

Collins, who was born in Surrey and raised in LA, recently said she was keen for an “Emily in London” spin-off.

The original hit Netflix show follows marketing executive Emily Cooper as she moves to Paris and tries to navigate her professional and personal life, all without speaking French.

“She would definitely go to Portobello Road and buy some antiques, obviously visit Big Ben and toy shop Hamleys,” Collins said of her vision for the character in the touted UK-set spin-off.

“She would also definitely try and get into Buckingham Palace,” Collins continued, adding that Emily would love to have tea with the King and “try and get the guards to smile”.

In the latest season of Emily in Paris, which was released last year, it was suggested that showrunners are laying the groundwork for an Italian spin-off, as Emily is asked to open a new office in Rome.