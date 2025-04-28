Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky’s Bafta-winning sports quiz favourite A League of Their Own will come to an end after its 20th season, following 15 years on air.

The farewell series will begin filming this August in Manchester, with comedian Romesh Ranganathan delivering his final lap as the host, alongside team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott, with series regular Micah Richards also back on the panel.

First airing in 2010 with James Corden as host, A League of Their Own ran for 15 years and 20 seasons, inviting guests ranging from Maya Jama to Andy Murray to participate in outrageous challenges and reflect on unforgettable sporting moments.

While the channel did not share a reason for the show’s ending, Sky said in a statement that the 20th series would mark a “joyous send-off”.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Original Unscripted at Sky, said: “Series 20 is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything A League of Their Own has achieved and to give it the send-off it truly deserves.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the show – it’s been a cornerstone of Sky’s entertainment line-up for 15 years and has delivered endless laughter, heart, and unforgettable moments. Huge thanks to the brilliant team at CPL Productions and to our fantastic on-screen line-up – Romesh, Jamie, Jill and Micah – who continue to bring such energy and chemistry to the show.”

Following the announcement on social media, fans shared their fond memories of watching the programme.

open image in gallery James Corden fronting the original series of ‘A League of Their Own’ ( Sky )

“Omg no, absolutely love A League of Their Own can’t wait to cry at the final season,” wrote one fan on Instagram, while another added, “Gutted this is the last one, one of my fave shows, especially loved the last line up of Jill, Micah, Romesh and Jamie.”

Murray Boland, Creative Director at the show’s production company, CPL Productions, said: “It’s been an incredible journey. We would like to thank all the amazing performers, guests and sports stars for all the laughs and inspiration. We’d also like to thank all the brilliant people who’ve worked so hard on the production team and crew.”

open image in gallery ‘A League of Their Own’ Season 19 ( Sky UK Limited. All Rights Reserved )

“Thank you to Sky for allowing us the privilege of making the show, and a huge thank you to the fans who have watched and supported the show over the years.”

In each episode, the show sees two teams of celebrities, Olympians and sportspeople compete in challenges and quizzes about notable moments in sporting history. Previous stars have included Alan Carr, John Bishop, Claudia Winkleman and Amanda Holden.

A League of Their Own’s final season will air on Sky Max and NOW later this year.