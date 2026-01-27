Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox and Friends co-host Lawrence Jones has shared a health update to explain his prolonged absence from the morning news show.

“Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well,” Jones, 33, wrote on social media January 21. “I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon. I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future.”

He concluded: “God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon.”

Fox did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

The broadcaster, who was worked for Fox since 2018, has been a staple on the morning program since he joined as a permanent co-host in September 2023. At 30, he became the youngest Black co-host on cable news.

Lawrence Jones has been absent from 'Fox and Friends' after his eye surgery ( Getty Images )

He currently hosts the show with Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.

Jones has now been missing from the program for over 10 days, which caused fans on social media to share their frustrations with the show, as well as concern for Jones’ whereabouts.

“What is happening with Fox & Friends?” one X user wrote last week. “Your inconsistency with not having your regular hosts has destroyed the continuity I thought you had designed. Today NONE of the 3 hosts were on! Where is Lawrence Jones?”

Another slammed: “OK Fox News what is going on with Lawrence Jones please inform the viewers that watch him every morning and we’re not seeing him for over a week.”

Someone else agreed: “Please, where is Lawrence Jones? He is so good and needs to be on the show!!!”

After Jones reassured viewers that he was fine and recovering from the procedure, colleagues and fans shared their well wishes for the host online.

“Get well soon,” podcast Dan Bongino wrote on X, while conservative activist Scott Presler added, “Wishing you healing. You’ve got this.”

“Thanks for the update! I was wondering if you were on some top secret assignment. Praying for a full and speedy recovery,” one fan wrote on X while another chimed in, “Thanks for letting us know. You’ve been missed. Get well soon.”

“Glad to know you are ok Lawrence. Been worried about you. Take care,” someone else wrote.