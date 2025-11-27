Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing star La Voix is set to play Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie the musical.

This casting follows the drag performer, real name Christopher Dennis, pulling out of the BBC One dancing competition due to an injury.

The 45-year-old, a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2024 and a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, is featured in a poster for the musical, wearing a grey and red wig and a necklace full of keys.

The tour will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on 23 May next year, with La Voix starring in productions across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Plymouth, and Canterbury.

Casting for Miss Hannigan from Cardiff onwards will be announced soon. Further shows are planned for cities and towns, including Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Newcastle, Dublin, Bristol, Nottingham, and Glasgow.

Annie, set in 1930s New York, follows a young girl living in Miss Hannigan’s orphanage whose luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas with famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks, played by Alex Bourne.

From 12 December, La Voix will also be seen in Wycombe Swan’s Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime, also starring BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills.

The drag artist, who was paired with dancer Aljaz Skorjanec on this year’s series of Strictly, withdrew recently after an injury to their foot.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, La Voix said: “I’m absolutely devastated to be withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing. This isn’t the glittering exit I ever imagined, and it breaks my heart to feel like I’m letting people down.

“My spirit wanted to keep dancing but my foot has other ideas. Thank you for every cheer, every vote, and every sparkle of support – it’s meant the world to me. This isn’t the ending I imagined, but I’ll cherish this forever.”

Tickets for Annie are on sale now.