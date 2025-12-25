Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristin Davis has recalled an unfortunate moment while shooting Sex and the City, when one of her co-stars overpowered her with breath mints.

The 60-year-old actor, who starred as Charlotte York across all six seasons of the seminal romance drama, recounted the memory on a recent episode of her Sex and the City rewatch podcast, Are You a Charlotte?.

“I don’t remember if this guy OD’d on mints,” Davis began, refraining from naming the actor, “because all I remember was just really being like, ‘Get me out of here, please.’

“And I’m sorry. It’s not really professional that I’m saying that, but it is the truth at the time,” she added. “Especially, and I still remember it, because I never liked the storyline, and then everyone liked it but me. It was just one of those awkward things.”

Davis went on to speak about a different memory from the second season’s fifth episode, “Four Women and a Funeral.” In the episode, Charlotte attends a funeral with her friends Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and ends up meeting a widower, Ned (Kurt Deutsch), at the cemetery. The two hooked up, after which she found he was faking his grief.

open image in gallery Kristin Davis said a costar’s breath was too minty for an intimate scene between them. ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Davis reprised her role as Charlotte York in the ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff ‘And Just Like That’ ( HBO )

“I remember another guy early on in the show, because it was very much a role reversal that the guys would kind of come through as the girlfriend-type parts. A guy would just show up on set, and you’re just in bed with them,” Davis said. “That’s not a normal guy part. So they would be just a little thrown off. Like, ‘How do I do this?’ And we would have to try to make it okay and whatever. And I would do my best. And then sometimes I just didn’t do that well, and this would be one of them.”

She continued: “The widower storyline that was a whole long storyline, so it wasn’t like Kurt, that actor. I was not upset with Kurt.

“I just didn’t love that one sex scene,” she clarified. “And I think I had to come in at, like, 11 p.m. to film it also. So I was cranky about that.”

Davis, who reprised her role as Charlotte in two movie spinoffs and the recent reboot, And Just Like That, has previously opened up about some of the storylines she disliked, including the moment Charlotte and her husband Harry (played by Evan Handler) get food poisoning.

“I just hated that storyline so much,” she said on a March episode of her podcast.

“I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here,” Davis explained. “I didn’t like that. I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick.”