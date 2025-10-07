Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristin Davis has apologised to a Sex and the City co-star for being unfriendly on set.

Davis, who played Charlotte York in the HBO comedy series, made the admission to Bridget Moynihan, who appeared on the show as Natasha Naginsky, the ex-wife of Mr Big (Chris Noth).

According to the star, her behaviour was due to the unintentional internalisation of rage directed at Moynihan’s character, who was a rival of Charlotte’s best friend Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Davis said on iHeartRadio’s podcast Are You a Charlotte?: “Normally, what I would do for guest star people – which were usually men – I would go and try to proactively be friendly, because it is such a scary situation.

The actor said she internalised Charlotte’s worldview, adding: “I don’t think I was that nice to you. I feel really bad about that, Bridget.”

Moynihan, whose credits include films Coyote Ugly and John Wick, replied: “It’s OK now. Don’t worry.”

She said Davis made it up to her by being extra nice when they ran into each other at the gym.

“By then, we weren’t in our characters anymore, and I could just be a normal person,” Davis commented.

Both characters returned in spin-off series And Just Like That, which came to an unexpected end with its third and final season earlier this year.

open image in gallery Bridget Moynihan as Natasha Naginsky in ‘Sex and the City’ ( HBO )

The series marked the return of sex columnist Carrie, who in the first season navigated grief after the death of her husband, who was her on-and-off boyfriend throughout Sex and the City.

Davis also returned alongside Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) - but the fourth member of the friend group, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), did not return.

In a comment piece for The Independent, Adam White expressed his genuine sorrow over the series’ treatment of characters he once adored.

“What a sad, depleting end for the fictional Manhattanites who raised me. By the end, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte had been rendered dull lunatics on a series that never successfully justified its own existence. I thought I ended up despising And Just Like That. I now realise it broke my heart,” writes White.

open image in gallery Kristin Davis in ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off ‘And Just like That’ ( HBO )

“And Just Like That’s final episode was, to little surprise, abominable. It was by turns moronic and confusing, unfunny and hateful, and seemingly edited with a hacksaw – vague approximations of season-long story arcs were brought to abrupt ends, characters did things that made no sense, and Carrie herself re-learnt a lesson she’d already learnt years ago.”