Kevin Spacey has clarified his recent comments about “literally [having] no home” after he says his remarks were misconstrued.

The House of Cards actor, 66, made headlines last week when he opened up about “living in hotels” in an interview with The Telegraph, titled “Kevin Spacey interview: Homeless, cancelled and crooning in Cyprus.”

In a new video shared Sunday on X, Spacey addressed the false narrative that he’s “homeless.”

“I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else, but in light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond,” he began. “Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who’ve reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay or have just asked if I’m ok.”

Expressing his gratitude for the concern and generosity, he added, “But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am homeless in the colloquial sense.

Kevin Spacey's recent comments about having 'no home' made headlines ( Getty Images )

“In my conversation with Mick Brown, the wonderful journalist who wrote the story that was in The Telegraph, where this rumor first began, I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is,” he clarified.

“And there are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars or are in terrible financial situations — and my heart goes out to them,” he added. “But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them nor was I attempting to say that I was.

“Which is why it was a shame that The Telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline for the sake of clicks,” Spacey said.

The Independent has contacted The Telegraph for comment.

In his interview with the British publication, the actor admitted that his financial situation is “not great.”

Yet, while he confirmed that he never had to file for bankruptcy, he revealed that he lost his house “because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.”

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs,” the two-time Oscar winner said. “I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

Spacey, who was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 after multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct, which he has consistently denied, is currently working on making a career comeback.

His latest project, 1780, which has yet to receive a release date, is directed by Dustin Fairbanks and follows a wounded Revolutionary War soldier who takes refuge with a trapper and his young son. Besides Spacey, the war drama stars DJ Qualls and P.J. Marshall.