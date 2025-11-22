Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless and “living in hotels” eight years after a sexual assault scandal cost him his career.

Spacey was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 after multiple men accused him of sexual misconduct, which he has consistently denied.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs,” the two-time Oscar winner told The Telegraph in an interview published Wednesday. “I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

The publication was speaking to Spacey in Cyprus, where he was performing with a big band for a cabaret-style show at a resort.

Asked what his financial situation was, Spacey replied, “Not great,” but added that he never had to file for bankruptcy.

open image in gallery Kevin Spacey said, ‘I literally have no home’ in a new interview ( Getty )

open image in gallery Spacey was acquitted in a major UK criminal trial in July 2023 ( PA Archive )

He lost his house, “because the costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said.

Comparing his cancellation to the blacklisting of writers, actors and directors in Hollywood in the 1950s for alleged communist sympathies, Spacey shared his belief that as soon as a big-name director casts him again, he will be removed from the Hollywood blacklist.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp became the first to accuse Spacey of sexually abusing him. He claimed the incident occurred in 1986 when Spacey would have been 26, while Rapp was 14.

More than a dozen men have since come forward to accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, all of which he has either denied or insisted were consensual.

Rapp’s allegations were later dismissed by a Manhattan court in 2022, and in 2023, Spacey stood trial in the UK after four men alleged that he had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents between 2001 and 2013. He was again cleared of all nine offences.

Since his acquittal, Spacey has starred in several small projects, including the 2024 thriller The Contract, in which he played the Devil.

Earlier this year, he was presented with the Maximo Award for Excellence at the Italian Global Series Festival, adding to his recent string of honours as he attempts to make a career comeback.

During his acceptance speech, Spacey credited Django actor Franco Nero for reviving his career and stepping up “when very few had the guts” by casting him in his first role after the allegations came to light — as a detective in the 2022 film The Man Who Drew God.

Spacey then employed his previous character, John Doe, the sociopathic serial killer from David Fincher’s Se7en, and told the crowd: “As I say to Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman when asked, ‘Where are we headed?’ I simply respond with, ‘You’ll see.’”