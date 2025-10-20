Kaye Adams temporarily removed from BBC radio show after complaint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kaye Adams has been removed from her radio programme following an internal complaint.

Adams, 62, is also known for her role as a regular panellist on the ITV chat series Loose Women.

BBC News confirmed that an investigation has been launched into Adams, but did not specify the nature of the complaints.

A spokesman for Ms Adams told BBC News that no complaints had been presented to her by the broadcaster.

“She has worked for BBC Radio Scotland for more than 15 years and in that time has never had any issue raised about her.”

A spokesperson for BBC Scotland said: "We would not comment on individuals. If any complaints or concerns are raised we have robust internal processes in place to manage these."

Adams joined Radio Scotland in 2010, when she began hosting the phone-in programme Call Kaye.

Kaye Adams, host on BBC Radio Scotland ( BBC Scotland )

Call Kaye ended in 2015, but Adams has continued to present on the broadcaster’s Mornings with Kaye Adams show, in addition to her regular work on Loose Women.

BBC Radio Scotland’s Mornings is being hosted by Connie McLaughlin on Monday (20 October), with the investigation into Adams reportedly expected to last for at least two weeks.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Adams for comment.

The news comes after the BBC introduced a new scheme known as “Call It Out”, aiming to empower staff to report and challenge misconduct in the workplace.

The scheme comes amid multiple scandals within the organisation, including that surrounding former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

An investigation upheld 45 allegations from members of staff regarding Wallace’s conduct behind the scenes of the show, with the majority relating to “inappropriate sexual language and humour”.

Wallace was removed from the popular cooking series, with co-host John Torode also exiting the show after an investigation into claims he had used racist language.

Torode has denied the claim, stating that he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation made against him.

In a statement at the time, the BBC said that the allegation involved “an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace” and was investigated and substantiated by an independent investigation conducted by the law firm Lewis Silkin.

Several members of staff at the BBC were also dismissed in July after revelations emerged about abuses of power.