Stacey Solomon denies quitting Loose Women panel amid ITV budget cuts

TV personality Stacey Solomon has denied reports she has quit Loose Woman after 13 years on the daytime talk show’s panel.

The 35-year-old presenter last appeared on the ITV series in December 2024 during the programme’s 25-hour Talkathon, which raised awareness of their Britain Get Talking mental health campaign.

Eight months after returning as a guest, insiders said the presenter is “too busy” with other work to film the show. She is yet to appear this year and last featured in her panelist slot in June 2024.

But Solomon’s representatives have since confirmed to The Independent she hasn’t quit her position on the programme, despite being absent from the ITV panel for almost a year.

A source previously told the MailOnline the Loose Women team made multiple attempts to book Solomon on the show last year and, in her absence, opted to move forward with alternative talent, including former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star GK Barry.

Reports of her alleged exit followed the success of her BBC decluttering programme Sort Your Life Out and her reality show, Stacey and Joe, which follows her life at her Essex home with husband Joe Swash.

Both series have been nominated for Best Factual Entertainment Show at this year’s National Television Awards. Additionally, Solomon has been shortlisted for best TV presenter.

Stacey Solomon has denied leaving 'Loose Women' panel ( ITV )

Meanwhile, Loose Women, which is nominated at this year’s NTA’s in the Daytime category, has been the subject of “brutal” ITV budget cuts. The programme will only air for 30 weeks of the year in 2026, with reports the live studio audience could also be axed.

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha, who has been a panellist on the programme since its launch in 1999, expressed fear for her job in June.

“What people don’t realise at Loose Women is that we’re self-employed. I am self-employed,” she said. “Every contract is a new contract. I could be let go tomorrow. I could be let go in five years. You don’t know because we’re not employees.”

Sawalha said “hundreds of people” were going to be “made redundant out of the blue” adding it was “upsetting” to “see people walking around numb with shock and fear about what they are going to do”.