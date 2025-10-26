Kaye Adams breaks her silence after being removed from BBC radio show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Kaye Adams says her name has been “dragged through the mud” after she was taken off air from her BBC Scotland morning radio programme earlier this month.

It has been reported that the decision was made following a complaint about her behaviour, though the BBC has not confirmed the reason.

Adams, who also appears on ITV’s Loose Women, said the corporation has not provided her with any details of the allegations made against her.

A statement was released on her behalf, saying: “After three of the most distressing weeks of my professional life and seeing my previously untarnished name publicly dragged through the mud, BBC Scotland has still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me.”

Adams said that an incident on October 8, where she is alleged to have “stormed out” of a meeting, “categorically did not happen”.

Kaye Adams responded after she was taken off air ( PA )

She continued: “There was certainly no shouting on my part; it’s not my style.

“I have been inundated with messages of support from people who I have dealt with both personally and professionally over the decades, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Adams joined BBC Scotland in 2010 and is also a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She appeared on the BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity MasterChef.

A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland said: “We would not comment on individuals.”