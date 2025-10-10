Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors star Kate Garraway said her appearance on the hit BBC show Celebrity Traitors “prompted a massive conversation” with her children about our inability to control what people think of us.

The 58-year-old is one of 19 famous faces competing on the spin-off show for a £100,000 prize pot for their chosen charity.

Despite host Claudia Winkleman not selecting Garraway as a traitor, many of the fellow contestants have become suspicious, with sports broadcaster Clare Balding accusing the presenter of “overreacting”.

On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Garraway said: “The weird thing for me watching it, of course, is that, like everybody at home, we don’t know any of this that’s happening. We don’t know the people who have been talking about us behind our backs.

“And it prompted a massive conversation with my kids last night... about, ‘Oh my gosh, people talk about you behind your back. Are you upset? What’s going to happen?’ And it allowed me to have a conversation with them that this is a game.”

“Everybody in there is playing a game,” she added. “And actually, in life, you can’t control what people think about you, so you’ve just got to be yourself.”

open image in gallery Garraway tries to plead her innocence on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

Garraway was also suspected by Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, who gave the presenter a side-eye in a clip that has since gone viral.

Speaking about the moment, Garraway said: “But who wouldn’t want Tom Daley to give a bit of side-eye to them?”

“Keep watching, because ... it ended on a cliffhanger, and I can’t give anything away, because next Wednesday, we’re going to find out.”

open image in gallery Tom Daley gives Garraway an epic side-eye during Thursday’s episode ( BBC )

During Thursday night’s episode, singer Paloma Faith became the first faithful to be murdered by the traitors – Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns. The dramatic episode, though, concluded before the results of the first banishment were confirmed.

Faith told BBC Two’s Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked: “The bright side of this is that there wasn’t enough time for anybody to think that I’m a horrible person.”

The 44-year-old also criticised her friend Carr for “murdering” her: “I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”

Among the other celebrity competitors are comedian Joe Wilkinson, Welsh singer Charlotte Church, actor Sir Stephen Fry, The Thursday Murder Club actor Celia Imrie, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

The celebrity series attracted more than 6 million viewers when it launched on 8 October.

Garraway is mother to Darcey and Billy. Their father was former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper, who died aged 56 in 2024 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.