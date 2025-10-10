Kate Garraway says Celebrity Traitors prompted ‘massive conversation’ with her children
‘In life, you can’t control what people think about you, so you’ve just got to be yourself,’ says broadcaster
Celebrity Traitors star Kate Garraway said her appearance on the hit BBC show Celebrity Traitors “prompted a massive conversation” with her children about our inability to control what people think of us.
The 58-year-old is one of 19 famous faces competing on the spin-off show for a £100,000 prize pot for their chosen charity.
Despite host Claudia Winkleman not selecting Garraway as a traitor, many of the fellow contestants have become suspicious, with sports broadcaster Clare Balding accusing the presenter of “overreacting”.
On Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Garraway said: “The weird thing for me watching it, of course, is that, like everybody at home, we don’t know any of this that’s happening. We don’t know the people who have been talking about us behind our backs.
“And it prompted a massive conversation with my kids last night... about, ‘Oh my gosh, people talk about you behind your back. Are you upset? What’s going to happen?’ And it allowed me to have a conversation with them that this is a game.”
“Everybody in there is playing a game,” she added. “And actually, in life, you can’t control what people think about you, so you’ve just got to be yourself.”
Garraway was also suspected by Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, who gave the presenter a side-eye in a clip that has since gone viral.
Speaking about the moment, Garraway said: “But who wouldn’t want Tom Daley to give a bit of side-eye to them?”
“Keep watching, because ... it ended on a cliffhanger, and I can’t give anything away, because next Wednesday, we’re going to find out.”
During Thursday night’s episode, singer Paloma Faith became the first faithful to be murdered by the traitors – Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns. The dramatic episode, though, concluded before the results of the first banishment were confirmed.
Faith told BBC Two’s Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked: “The bright side of this is that there wasn’t enough time for anybody to think that I’m a horrible person.”
The 44-year-old also criticised her friend Carr for “murdering” her: “I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”
Among the other celebrity competitors are comedian Joe Wilkinson, Welsh singer Charlotte Church, actor Sir Stephen Fry, The Thursday Murder Club actor Celia Imrie, and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.
The celebrity series attracted more than 6 million viewers when it launched on 8 October.
Garraway is mother to Darcey and Billy. Their father was former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper, who died aged 56 in 2024 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.
