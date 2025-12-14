Strictly’s Julian Caillon breaks down in tears during semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Balvinder Sopal’s pro Strictly Come Dancing partner Julian Callion broke down in tears following the pair's first performance on Saturday night.

Sopal and Callion performed a Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You / Get on Your Feet by Gloria Estefan, which was awarded 35 points by the judges.

Speaking to Strictly host Claudia Winkleman following the lively routine, Callion revealed his mother had flown over from Australia to watch him dance in the semi-final despite having work on Monday.

“All I’ve ever wanted in my life was to make my family proud,” said the Aussie dancer as he apologised for becoming emotional while tears filled his eyes.

In a bid to get through to the Strictly final, Callion and Sopal are set to also perform a Waltz to “At This Moment” by Michael Bublé.

The couple have had a testing journey to the penultimate week of the BBC dance competition, having survived the dreaded dance off five times during the 2025 series.

Callion joined Strictly for the 2025 series and told The Independent earlier this week that he almost gave up on his dream to become part of the show after a number of successful auditions.

“I just missed out and for me, I was like ‘okay, it would have been cool, but that’s alright,” the star said, adding he’s accepted he should return to “surfing and going to the beach” in Sydney instead.

The pro added “never in his wildest dreams” did he think he would eventually become part of the show, let alone reach the semi final with his first contestant.

Caillon, who has been dancing since he was 10, appeared as a professional dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing with the Stars, has toured the world with the hit dance company Burn the Floor, and also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.

The 30-year-old Aussie called joining Strictly a “dream come true” when his casting was announced.

“I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it,” he said. “I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!"

Sopal and Callion are joined in the Strictly semi-final by Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney.

It was a night filled with tears as Carney and her pro partner Carlos Gu sobbed with pride after their Waltz to “One Moment in Time” by Whitney Houston.

“I want to thank the costume department for making me feel beautiful said Carney, who was praised for the softness she displayed during the routine.

You can follow all the latest updates on our live blog here.