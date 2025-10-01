So You Think You Can Dance winner Joshua Allen dies aged 36

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

So You Think You Can Dance alum Joshua Allen has reportedly died aged 36.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately available, though a family member told TMZ Allen died September 30.

Allen won season four of the Fox reality dance competition series in 2008, while the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss was that season’s runner-up. He died in December 2022.

The dancer spoke about how close he was to Boss while they were filming the show, telling Entertainment Weekly that they were both “really happy for each other” despite only one of them taking home the championship.

“We were two of the closest people there,” he added.

He also spoke about what his dance experience looked like before appearing on the show.

“I took a few modern dance classes, ballet classes, because I felt that to be a better dancer I would have to take different classes, and, you know, expand my horizons in the art of dance,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t want to audition for the show not knowing anything. Dallas was [early in the auditions], and after I made it to Vegas — there were months before we actually went — I took as many classes as I could.”

“I really wasn’t that technically trained,” he continued. “I would just try to take classes in the summer, and when it was school time I would take class, run track, play football. I would always just train in the summer. So it was never hard training.”

After winning his season of So You Think You Can Dance, Allen started a string of television and movie appearances, starring in 2010’s Step Up 3D, 2011’s Footloose, and in one episode of American Horror Story in 2011.

Allen’s final Instagram post was a photo of him alongside Malcolm-Jamal Warner, following The Cosby Show actor’s death in July, when he was only 54. “Fly high King,” he captioned the post.

Following the announcement of Allen’s death, tributes have begun as the singer and YouTuber, Todrick Hall, posted a photo of himself alongside the dancer on X. “My heart is shattered to hear that my dear friend Joshua Allen has sadly passed away,” he wrote on top of the post. “My condolences and support going out to his family !! You will be missed !!”

